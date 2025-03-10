March 16: Valley Trails Summer Camp Open House

Valley Trails Summer Camp, a premier summer camp in Santa Clarita, invites families to a special Open House on Sunday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This fun-filled event is the perfect opportunity for parents and campers to explore the camp, experience exciting activities and get a sneak peek at what’s in store for summer 2025.

At Valley Trails, the focus is on group-based activities that foster growth, development and lifelong friendships in a safe and engaging outdoor environment. Families will have the chance to meet the experienced camp staff, tour the beautiful facility and learn about the incredible programs offered.

From outdoor adventures and creative arts to team-building challenges and classic camp traditions, Valley Trails offers an unforgettable summer experience.

Every camper in attendance at the open house will receive a free gift.

Spaces for Summer 2025 are limited, so don’t miss this chance to learn more and secure your child’s spot.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Valleytrails.com or call (66) 257-0266.

