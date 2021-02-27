header image

1923 - U.S. release of Charles Chaplin film "The Pilgrim," partially shot at Saugus Train Station & Newhall First Presbyterian Church [watch]
The Pilgrim
March 16: VIA Virtual Series with Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
| Friday, Feb 26, 2021
VIA Virtual March Series with Van Hook

The Valley Industry Association will welcome College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook as the keynote speaker for the March VIA Virtual Series taking place Tuesday, March 16, from 11:00 a.m to 12:15 p.m.

College of the Canyons is known as this community’s college, in large part because of its focus on cultivating long-lasting relationships with a broad array of partners.

Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook will explain how the college has developed incredible partnerships that create possibilities, unleash potential, and create results for not only the Valley Industry Association, but our business community, and the whole
Santa Clarita Valley.

This is a VIA Virtual Program and will be presented on Zoom. To register, visit https://www.via.org/event/via-virtual-series-march/.
﻿
VIA Members: $15.00
Non-Members: $20.00
