March 16: VIA Virtual Series with Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook

The Valley Industry Association will welcome College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook as the keynote speaker for the March VIA Virtual Series taking place Tuesday, March 16, from 11:00 a.m to 12:15 p.m.
College of the Canyons is known as this community’s college, in large part because of its focus on cultivating long-lasting relationships with a broad array of partners.
Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook will explain how the college has developed incredible partnerships that create possibilities, unleash potential, and create results for not only the Valley Industry Association, but our business community, and the whole
Santa Clarita Valley.
The Sand Canyon Resort project is scheduled to return before Santa Clarita Planning Commissions Tuesday with a series of revisions, following multiple concerns raised by both commissioners and residents.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced a new round of extensions for commercial driver’s licenses expiring through May 31 that will help commercial drivers focus on delivering essential products and supplies during the COVID-19 emergency.
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) announced Thursday the upcoming launch of the Los Angeles Online Dispute Resolution (LA-ODR) program, in collaboration with the Superior Court of California, Los Angeles County and its Dispute Resolution Program (DRP), and the Center for Conflict Resolution.
Santa Clarita City Council members declined Tuesday to administer $6.8 million in state rental assistance funds for eligible residents who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and let the state handle those dollars but approved creating a program for them with $6.3 million from the federal government.
