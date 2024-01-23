March 16: Vine2Wine to Benefit Circle of Hope

Indulge your senses and support a great cause at Vine2Wine, Circle of Hope Cancer Supporrt Center’s annual wine tasting fundraiser. Vine2Wine will be held at the Sand Canyon Country Club on Saturday, March 16 for an evening of unparalleled elegance, where the finest wines will take center stage.

Sip and savor an array of exquisite vintages, expertly curated to delight your palate, all while contributing to a meaningful cause. Mark your calendars for a night of sophistication, community and the joy of giving back.

Saturday, March 16

VIP Early Access: 5:30 to 9:00 PM

General Admission: 6:30 to 9:00 PM

This event is 21+

Sand Canyon Country Club

27734 Sand Canyon Road

Santa Clarita, CA 91387

Price: $175 VIP | $150 General

Ticket includes: gourmet cuisine, music, unlimited wine and beer tasting from many of California’s finest and favorite wineries and breweries, live and silent auction.

To purchase tickets visit www.circleofhopeinc.org/vine2wine.

Circle of Hope Inc. was established in 2004 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity whose mission is to provide emotional, educational and financial assistance along with supportive wellness therapies to the Santa Clarita Valley cancer community.

Sponsorship opportunties available. Contact Circle of Hope for details (661) 254-5218.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...