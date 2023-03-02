March 18: COC Hosting Discover Day for New, Potential Students

College of the Canyons will hold Discover Day, an event that will give new and potential students the opportunity to explore program offerings and opportunities, on Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

College representatives from various academic programs, student services departments, and student organizations will be on hand to answer questions about various college programs, campus services and student life.

“We are very excited to bring back this event after all the positive feedback we had from attendees to last year’s event,” said Kelly Dapp, director of campus life and student engagement at the college. “We hope visitors will once again leave with a better understanding about what the college has to offer and how they can make their dreams a reality at College of the Canyons.”

The event will also allow visitors to learn about programs that can assist students in paying for college, including financial aid options. Academic programs from across the campus will have information tables to allow students to explore the many majors available at College of the Canyons. Workshops from many programs and services will also be available, as well as offices open to showcase all that is available for the community.

Visitors will also have the chance to tour the offices across the campus. A free lunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the Valencia campus.

Parking will be free in all student lots for the duration of the event.

For more information about Discover Day and the event’s complete schedule, please visit the event’s webpage.

