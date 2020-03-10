March 18: ‘Color Concepts’ Art Reception

The new group show, “Color Concepts” features colorful artwork by four talented artists. Featured artists include Cyndi Baker, Dale Voelker, Ksenia Sadavodava and Ma Geraldine Suguitan-IgnacioThe new group show, “Color Concepts” features colorful artwork by four talented artists.. This exhibit will be on display for one month from March 2 to April 2, at the Old Town Newhall Library.

The community is invited to celebrate the opening of this new exhibit with a free art reception on Wednesday, March 18, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the Old Town Newhall Library. Attendees will enjoy free food, drinks, music and a chance to discuss the pieces with the artists and community.

The Old Town Newhall Library is located at 24500 Main St. Business hours are:

Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

For more information regarding the “Color Concepts” art exhibit, please contact Katherine Nestved at knestved@santa-clarita.com or call (661) 250-3777. For details regarding other City art exhibits, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com.