March 18: Drive-thru Shredding Event Requires Pre-registration

Spring is the perfect time to take advantage of document shredding services in Santa Clarita. Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 18, for a free drive-thru document shredding event, which will be held at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Pre-registration for this year’s event is required, so please visit GreenSantaClarita.com/events to register and reserve your spot for this opportunity.

At last year’s event, hundreds of residents disposed of their paper documents, collectively shredding 21,000 pounds of paper for recycling.

Registration for the free drive-thru document shredding event is now open.

This event is only open to city of Santa Clarita residents, while spots remain available, and participants must pre-register online to participate.

A maximum of five boxes (11″ x 12″ x 15″) will be accepted per household. No business shredding.

For more information visit GreenSantaClarita.com.

