Today in
S.C.V. History
March 16
2003 - Life-size sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
The Warning
March 18: Fostering Youth Independence Celebrates 4th Anniversary
| Tuesday, Mar 16, 2021
Fostering Youth Independence

Join Fostering Youth Independence Thursday, March 18, from 6:00 – 6:30 p.m., via Zoom to mark the organization’s fourth anniversary and to celebrate the many volunteers and donors who have made FYI the amazing community it is today.

You will hear directly from youth whose lives have been changed thanks to your kindness. This promises to be a special evening, so please don’t miss it.

The Zoom information is below.

Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/98353740157?pwd=OE5tMW1Rb0FiT3g5NzBrY3FjTmJZZz09

Meeting ID: 983 5374 0157

Passcode: 919122

One tap mobile:

+525586596001,,98353740157#,,,,*919122# Mexico

+525586596002,,98353740157#,,,,*919122# Mexico

Dial by your location:

+52 558 659 6001 Mexico

+52 558 659 6002 Mexico

+52 554 161 4288 Mexico

+52 554 169 6926 Mexico

+52 556 826 9800 Mexico

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/aTFIvgnG2.

 

For more information, visit https://www.fyifosteryouth.org/.
March 31: Deadline to Apply for Zonta SCV Virginia Wrage Scholarships

March 31: Deadline to Apply for Zonta SCV Virginia Wrage Scholarships
Monday, Mar 15, 2021
Each year, Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley provides various scholarships for women and girls, including the Virginia Wrage Memorial scholarships to deserving SCV women 40 years of age and older.
FULL STORY...

Kaiser Permanente Names De Vita New Medical Director for SCV, ESFV

Kaiser Permanente Names De Vita New Medical Director for SCV, ESFV
Monday, Mar 15, 2021
Santa Clarita Valley resident Stephen De Vita, MD, has been named Area Medical Director and Chief of Staff for the Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center Area, which includes the SCV and the East San Fernando Valley.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Veteran Collaborative Preparing to Reopen Veteran Center, Resume Monthly Meetings

Santa Clarita Veteran Collaborative Preparing to Reopen Veteran Center, Resume Monthly Meetings
Friday, Mar 12, 2021
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is planning to reopen its Veteran Center on April 1 to continue in its effort of helping veterans and their families. In addition, the SCVSC will resume its monthly general meetings via Zoom starting March 19.
FULL STORY...

SCV Adventure Play Foundation to Host Virtual Spring Thing Fling Fundraiser

SCV Adventure Play Foundation to Host Virtual Spring Thing Fling Fundraiser
Friday, Mar 5, 2021
The SCV Adventure Play Foundation is set to host its virtual Spring Thing Fling fundraiser on the first day of spring, Saturday, March 20.
FULL STORY...
