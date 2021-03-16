March 18: Fostering Youth Independence Celebrates 4th Anniversary

Join Fostering Youth Independence Thursday, March 18, from 6:00 – 6:30 p.m., via Zoom to mark the organization’s fourth anniversary and to celebrate the many volunteers and donors who have made FYI the amazing community it is today.
You will hear directly from youth whose lives have been changed thanks to your kindness. This promises to be a special evening, so please don’t miss it.
The Zoom information is below.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/98353740157?pwd=OE5tMW1Rb0FiT3g5NzBrY3FjTmJZZz09
Meeting ID: 983 5374 0157
Passcode: 919122
One tap mobile:
+525586596001,,98353740157#,,,,*919122# Mexico
+525586596002,,98353740157#,,,,*919122# Mexico
Dial by your location:
+52 558 659 6001 Mexico
+52 558 659 6002 Mexico
+52 554 161 4288 Mexico
+52 554 169 6926 Mexico
+52 556 826 9800 Mexico
Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/aTFIvgnG2.
For more information, visit https://www.fyifosteryouth.org/.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.