March 18: Saugus School Board to Receive Measure EE Annual Report
| Friday, Mar 14, 2025
Saugus Union

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, March 18 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Saugus Union School District Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita CA 91355.

The board will receive the Measure EE Citizens’ Oversight Committee Annual Report, as well as approve various contracts for school improvements.

The meeting will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer, visit https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/86046853697.

Webinar ID: 860 4685 3697

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

To view the full agenda online visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=37849.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s governing board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 294-5300, ext. 5121. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodation and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.
SCV Elementary School Lunches Offered on Eco-friendly Serving Trays

SCV Elementary School Lunches Offered on Eco-friendly Serving Trays
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
After a successful pilot program in the Saugus Union School District, School Day Café has expanded the use of a new, eco-friendly serving tray option across all Santa Clarita Valley elementary schools.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Announces National Merit Scholarship Finalists

Hart District Announces National Merit Scholarship Finalists
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that 10 high school seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship Finalists in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program.
FULL STORY...

Three from SCV Earn Music Center Spotlight Recognition

Three from SCV Earn Music Center Spotlight Recognition
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
The Music Center has announced 113 of Southern California’s most talented high school students have advanced in The Music Center’s 37th Annual Spotlight program, which includes three students from the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Thurmond Calls for Support of SB502 to Increase Educator Workforce Housing

Thurmond Calls for Support of SB502 to Increase Educator Workforce Housing
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
California State Department of Education State Superintendent Tony Thurmond is sponsoring legislation, Senate Bill 502, to help local educational agencies across California address the housing affordability crisis by providing critical funding to support the development of housing for educators and school employees.
FULL STORY...
