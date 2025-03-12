header image

March 12
1928 - St. Francis Dam collapses at 11:57:30 PM, killing an estimated 411 people from Saugus to the sea. America's deadliest civil engineering failure of the 20th Century [stories & photos]
St. Francis Dam
March 18: SCV Water Special and Regular Board Meeting
| Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
Water drop


The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold a special board meeting on Tuesday, March 18 starting at 5 p.m. followed by the regular board meeting at 6 p.m.

The meeting can be joined in person, via phone and virtually.

The special meeting will hold a presentation of the State Water Contractors and The Healthy Rivers and Landscapes Program.

To view the full agenda click the link.

In Person

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Administration Building E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant Boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

To view the full agenda of the regular meeting click the link.

By Phone

Toll Free: 1-(833)-568-8864 Webinar ID: 160 756 8334

Virtually

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1615665428#success.

Have a Public Comment?

Members of the public unable to attend this meeting may submit comments either in writing to ajacobs@scvwa.org or by mail to April Jacobs, Board Secretary, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. All written comments received before 4 p.m. the day of the meeting will be distributed to the board members and posted on the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency website prior to the start of the meeting. Anything received after 4 p.m. the day of the meeting will be made available at the meeting, if practicable, and posted on the SCV Water website the following day. All correspondence with comments, including letters or emails, will be posted in their entirety.

This meeting will be recorded and the audio recording for all Board meetings will be posted to yourSCVwater.com within three business days from the date of the Board meeting.
Sen. Valladares’ ‘Home for Heroes Act’ Clears Girst Major Hurdle
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
Sen. Valladares’ ‘Home for Heroes Act’ Clears Girst Major Hurdle
The Senate Committee on Revenue and Taxation unanimously passed Sen. Suzette Valladares’ (R-Santa Clarita) Senate Bill 23 – the “Home for Heroes Act” – from committee on a 5-0, bipartisan vote of approval.
FULL STORY...
Flood Watch Issued by NWS for Santa Clarita Valley, Southern California
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
Flood Watch Issued by NWS for Santa Clarita Valley, Southern California
A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Santa Clarita Valley from 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 12 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 13.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Beachgoers Warned to Stay Out of Water, Away From Wildfire Debris During Storms
As another atmospheric river bears down on Los Angeles County, the Departments of Public Health and Beaches and Harbors are reminding potential beachgoers to avoid ocean water and wildfire debris.
Beachgoers Warned to Stay Out of Water, Away From Wildfire Debris During Storms
Spring Baseball and Softball Registration Now Open For L.A. County Parks
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the Spring 2025 co-ed baseball and girls’ softball leagues.
Spring Baseball and Softball Registration Now Open For L.A. County Parks
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of the first case of measles diagnosed in 2025 in a Los Angeles County resident that recently traveled through Los Angeles International Airport.
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
March 14: The Tavern Brawlers Present “A Couple of Blaguards” at The MAIN
The hilarious and heartfelt production, "A Couple of Blaguards", is coming to The MAIN from Friday, March 14, to Sunday, March 23, just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day.
March 14: The Tavern Brawlers Present “A Couple of Blaguards” at The MAIN
TMU Swim Takes Championships at Nationals
The Master's University's Katherine Dyer finished second in the 100-free and Dylan Crane grabbed seventh on the final night of the 2025 NAIA Swimming & Diving National Championships in Elkhart, Ind., March 5-8.
TMU Swim Takes Championships at Nationals
Ken Striplin | Uncovering Santa Clarita’s Hidden History in Our Parks
Our community is rich with history, blending the spirit of the Old West with the history of our great natio, especially in our parks. When Santa Clarita incorporated in 1987, we only had eight parks. Today, we are home to more than three dozen, and this year, we are excited to welcome not just two new parks.
Ken Striplin | Uncovering Santa Clarita’s Hidden History in Our Parks
March 13: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Meets on Arts Education Plan
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 13, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
March 13: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Meets on Arts Education Plan
Mustangs Volleyball Takes Three-Set Win over #10 BenU
The Master's University men's volleyball team picked up its second consecutive conference win on the road with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-19 win over Benedictine Mesa Saturday afternoon, March 8 in Mesa, Ariz.
Mustangs Volleyball Takes Three-Set Win over #10 BenU
Canyons Back in Top Spot with Fourth Conference Win
College of the Canyons men's golf returned to the winner's circle at the Western State Conference event at Rio Bravo Country Club on Monday, March 10, with the Cougars taking a four-stroke victory ahead of runner-up Ventura College.
Canyons Back in Top Spot with Fourth Conference Win
Myrna Condie, 2012 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, Dies at 78
Myrna Condie, 78, the 2012 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, died on Tuesday, March 4 in American Fork Hospital, in American Fork, Utah, of heart failure.
Myrna Condie, 2012 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, Dies at 78
Villalobos Breaks Three COC Swim Records
The College of the Canyons men's swim team went north to compete at the 46th Annual Cuesta College Invitational on Friday and Saturday, March 7-8, with freshman Sebastian Villalobos breaking three COC program records.
Villalobos Breaks Three COC Swim Records
Barger Requests Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Cancer Concerns
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is advocating for an update from the University of Southern California Cancer Surveillance Program to address ongoing community cancer concerns related to the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Barger Requests Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Cancer Concerns
Today in SCV History (March 11)
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Willliam Chormicle
March 12: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, March 12, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3 p.m.
March 12: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
March 24: Valencia High School to Host Hart Games
The Hart Games will be held 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., Monday, March 24, at Valencia High School, Valencia High School Stadium, 27801 North Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
March 24: Valencia High School to Host Hart Games
March 10-15: Nine Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 10 to Saturday, March 15.
March 10-15: Nine Productions Filming in SCV
Cougars Runner-up at Santa Maria Country Club
College of the Canyons men's golf placed second at the Western State Conference tournament played at Santa Maria Country Club on Monday, March 3.
Cougars Runner-up at Santa Maria Country Club
Cougar Track Teams Both Take Second at WSC South
College of the Canyons hosted the Western State Conference South meet at Cougar Stadium on Feb. 28, with the Cougars men's and women's teams both securing second place finishes.
Cougar Track Teams Both Take Second at WSC South
Valladares Introduces Bill to Expand Health Access for Cancer Patients
Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has announced the introduction of Senate Bill 508, which would expand access to life-saving cancer care by allowing cancer patients in California to consult with out-of-state physicians through telehealth platforms.
Valladares Introduces Bill to Expand Health Access for Cancer Patients
March 16: Valley Trails Summer Camp Open House
Valley Trails Summer Camp, a premier summer camp in Santa Clarita, invites families to a special Open House on Sunday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
March 16: Valley Trails Summer Camp Open House
SCVNews.com