March 18: St. Patrick’s Day Rotary Dinner, Opportunity Drawing

The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a Rotary Dinner and Opportunity Drawing on Saturday, March 18 at 6 p.m.

The event will be held at the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379, 17766 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

Dinner is $75 per person and includes a no host bar, appetizers, Irish dinner, dessert and entertainment.

The dinner will be catered by Wolf Creek Restaurant.

Opportunity drawing tickets must be purchased by March 1. The drawing will offer a $10,000 prize. Tickets cost $100 each. Only 250 tickets will be sold.

Join in as the excitement builds with the reverse drawing. In a reverse drawing tickets are drawn until only one ticket remains, that ticket will win the $10,000 prize.

Contact Pat at patdkenney@aol.com or Diane at ladydkenney@yahoo.com for tickets and more information.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...