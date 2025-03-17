March 19, 26: Enhancing Your Digital Footprint Series

The Small Business Development Center and city of Santa Clarita will host two Enhancing Your Digital Footprint series webinars, noon-1 p.m. Wednesdays, March 19 and 26.

Are you in business, with a local presence and interested in finding out more about how to increase and attract potential new customers? Is it a newly launched business building brand recognition with some online presence? Attend one or more sessions to learn tips on how to create and improve digital footprints for businesses.

Wednesday, March 19 webinar’s topic will be “Marketing Toolbox.”

Wednesday, March 26 webinar’s topic will be “Google My Business.”

To register for both webinars visit the website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...