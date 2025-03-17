March 19, 26: Enhancing Your Digital Footprint Series

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, March 19, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
|
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting at Beyond Harmony Medical Spa & Luxury Aesthetics, Wednesday, March 26 at 4 p.m.
|
The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to purchase tickets for the 46th Annual city of Santa Clarita Dodger Day.
|
The Small Business Development Center and city of Santa Clarita will host two Enhancing Your Digital Footprint series webinars, noon-1 p.m. Wednesdays, March 19 and 26.
|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has introduced a legislation package which includes the Victim and Witness Protection Act (AB 535), Small Business Retail Theft Grants (AB 949), Police Pension Tax Exemption (AB 814) and protecting funding for crime victims (VOCA Funding Act) in the state budget.
|
On Wednesday, April 2 6-8:30 p.m., Serata Italiana, the renowned Italian language and culture club, will host an exclusive event at Total Wine & More featuring real estate expert Natalie Blancardi and a virtual introduction to Italian attorney Antonello Pierro.
|
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 17 to Saturday, March 22.
|
The track teams of The Master's University maintained their strong start to the 2025 outdoor season at the Ross and Sharon Irwin Classic on Saturday. March 15 in San Diego. Five standards were added and 11 top-10 marks in school history were achieved.
|
The Master's University men's basketball team's season ended Saturday night, March 15 as the Southern Oregon Raiders defeated the Mustangs 76-71 in The MacArthur Center.
|
Old Town Newhall has earned its title as Santa Clarita’s Premier Arts and Entertainment District and has also become well-known as a hub for prime dining and shopping.
|
The Master's University women's basketball team's season came to an end with its first round loss in the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship Tournament on Saturday, March 15.
|
Braden Van Groningen collected 24 kills as The Master's University men's volleyball team came back to defeat the OUAZ Spirit 23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-13 Saturday afternoon, March 15 in The MacArthur Center.
|
1927
- Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story
]
|
2003
- Lifesize sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video
]
|
1942
- Emery Whilton's Florafaunium opens in Lebec [story
]
|
After the January wildfires, the county began a review to assess our evacuation policies and emergency alert systems. The state has also commissioned a review of our preparedness efforts, immediate response to the fires and the recovery time frame of the incident.
|
Island Pacific Santa Clarita is gearing up for a celebration of National Lumpia Day with a lumpia-eating contest on Saturday, March 15, from 3-6:30 p.m.
|
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, March 18 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
|
After a successful pilot program in the Saugus Union School District, School Day Café has expanded the use of a new, eco-friendly serving tray option across all Santa Clarita Valley elementary schools.
|
In support of “Making Water Conservation a California Way of Life,” the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is developing a Water Use Efficiency Strategic Plan to establish a comprehensive water conservation strategy.
|
College of the Canyons Women's Tennis got back in the win column with an 8-1 conference road win at Glendale College.
|
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer invites the community to join the annual "Walk 4 MHF Help Kids Fight Cancer" to help raise awareness and support local families affected by childhood cancer.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society has announced that the St. Francis Dam Tour scheduled for Saturday, March 15 has been postponed until Saturday, April 26.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is enhancing local roadways with the upcoming 2024-2025 Citywide Major Thoroughfare Median Refurbishment Project on Plum Canyon Road.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.