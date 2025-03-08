March 19: Coffee With a Cop in Canyon Country

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley invites the community to indulge in a delicious way to support the fight against cancer with its spring-themed See’s Candies fundraiser.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year Committee has released the names of the 12 nominees and the nomination organizations for 2025 Santa Clarita Man of the Year.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year Committee has released the names of the 21 nominees and the nomination organizations for 2025 Santa Clarita Woman of the Year.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has rescheduled the March 12 Coffee with a Cop in Canyon Country to the new date of Wednesday, March 19.
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, March 11 at City Hall to considera number of agenda items, including awarding a contract for an environmental impact report for the Belcaro at Sand Canyon Project.
|
The city of Santa Clarita will offer free a Mountain Bike Demo Day at the Bike Park of Santa Clarita on Saturday, March 8, 10 a.m.-noon.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has been awarded a $1.4 million Measure A competitive grant from the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District, securing vital funding to expand and protect open space in the Santa Clarita Valley. Santa Clarita was among just 13 projects selected for funding.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Include Everyone Project will offer a dining fundraiser on International Women's Day Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. at Apolo Greek Grill in Valencia.
|
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is celebrating its eighth year with the theme of “GR8TFULNESS,” acknowledging the many volunteers, donors and community partners who have supported the organization since its founding in 2017. On March 11 a training session will be held for anyone interested in learning more about what being an FYI Ally entails.
|
The No. 1 team in the country took care of business Wednesday night, March 6 as The Master's University men's volleyball team swept the University of Jamestown (ND) Jimmies 25-15, 25-16, 25-22 in The MacArthur Center.
|
The Master's University men's Golf team finished second by just one stroke at the RMC Intercollegiate in Henderson, Nev. on Wednesday, March 5.
|
1976
- Groundbreaking for new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall; former structure heavily damaged in 1971 earthquake [story
]
|
On Sunday, Feb. 16, The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau detectives located and arrested a suspect related to the Feb. 4, murder of Menghan Zhuang, a student at California Institue of the Arts, which occurred in the city of Newhall.
|
In response to proposed cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs by the federal administration, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo issued a statement which is available for press interviews after the legislative session today or by phone and video.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, March 21, 9 a.m.- noon.
|
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Ramon Zuniga as a new assistant principal at West Ranch High School.
|
City of Santa Clarita residents are invited to pre-register for the annual Neighborhood Cleanup in celebration of Earth Day taking place on Saturday, April 19, to join the city in removing litter from local neighborhoods and public spaces.
|
The Master's University men's basketball team came up just a bit short, 75-77, on Tuesday, March 4 at home against the No. 2 Arizona Christian Firestorm in the GASC Championship final.
|
Throughout my entire life, I have surrounded myself with animals, whether it is my beloved donkey, cattle dogs or horses, animals truly do have incredible personalities and dynamic feelings.
|
Rancho Camulos Museum in Piru will host Californio Fiesta de Rancho Camulos on Friday, April 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m
|
The city of Santa Clarita invites families, young artists and the entire community to the ninth Annual Youth Arts Showcase on Saturday, March 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market Street, Newhall, CA 91321.
|
The 29th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is back in town and the city of Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers to help make it a success by assisting with different activities.
|
Ticket sales for the 2025 Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the Year event are now open. Don't miss out on this celebration Friday, May 2 honoring exceptional individuals who make a difference in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
1772
- Spanish Capt. Pedro Fages arrives; camps at Agua Dulce, Castaic, Lake Elizabeth, Lebec, Tejon [story
]
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.