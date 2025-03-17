March 19: Hart Board Considers Appointment Fiscal Services Director

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, March 19, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the William S. Hart Union School District Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The Hart District will recognize the Canyon High School Boys Basketball team for winning the CIF-SS Division 2A Championship. Parents, coaches and school representatives will be present to recognize this achievement by the team.

The district will also recognize Saugus High School Cheer Coach Candace Rogers who was named the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) – Southern Section (SS) Division 4A Traditional Competitive Cheer Coach of the Year.

In addition to other regular meeting business, the board will appoint a candidate submitted by district staff for the position of Director of Fiscal Services.

This will be an in-person meeting. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at https://youtube.com/live/w9Y1QVLkbdE.

Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.

The full agenda for the Dec. 11 meeting is available at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/SB_MeetingListing.aspx?S=36030502.

