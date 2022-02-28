header image

March 2: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting Will be Virtual
| Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Hart District

The William S. Hart Union School District will hold its regular governing board meeting Wednesday, March 2 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be an online meeting only. The meeting can be viewed on YouTube at: Hart Board Meeting.

Members of the public may join the Zoom Webinar to make public comment.

By computer: Hart District Zoom Meeting.
Passcode: 064945

By telephone: 669-900-6833
Webinar ID: 896 9557 7807
Passcode: 064945

The meeting will include updates on school safety and strategic planning, staffing issues and other business.

The Board will also determine if it will send a letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom to ask for increased local control to respond to the pandemic. The Board will determine whether to send this letter or a similar correspondence to the appropriate state and county officials.

A closed session will be held at 6 p.m. to discuss existing litigation and personnel issues.

The board agenda is available at March 2 Hart Board Agenda.

 

Regular (Virtual) Meeting of the Governing Board
William S. Hart Union HSD
March 2, 2022 7 p.m.
(Closed Session 6 p.m.) THIS WILL BE AN ONLINE ONLY MEETING. The meeting can be viewed on YouTube (https://youtu.be/JGv4kgBF-78). Members of the public may join the Zoom Webinar to make public comment. By computer: https://hartdistrict-org.zoom.us/j/89695577807?pwd=YSt1YytwdHhFWXNySGlDcFMrUWpLZz09 Passcode: 064945 By telephone: 669-900-6833 Webinar ID: 896 9557 7807 Passcode: 064945
I. Closed Session Call to Order
I.A. Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum
II. First Closed Session
II.A. Public Comments for Closed Session Items

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Members of the public may address the Board on items listed in Closed Session via Zoom Webinar. No action will be taken at this time, and the Board President will limit comment time to 2 (two) minutes. If you wish to speak regarding an item not appearing on the Closed Session agenda, please make your comments during the Public Session (see below).

To join the Webinar by computer: https://hartdistrict-org.zoom.us/j/89695577807?pwd=YSt1YytwdHhFWXNySGlDcFMrUWpLZz09
Passcode: 064945

By telephone: 669-900-6833 Webinar ID: 896 9557 7807 Passcode: 064945
II.B. First Closed Session Items
II.B.1. Conference with Legal Counsel – Existing Litigation (per Government Code Section 54956.9(d)(1)) – Case No. 2:19-cv-08328-CBM-GJS: William S. Hart Union High School District v. Antillon et al.; Consolidated Appeal Nos. 21-55491, 21-55769, 21-56267: William S. Hart Union High School District v. Antillon et al.; OAH CASE NUMBER 2021040086: Student v. William S. Hart Union High School District; OAH CASE NUMBER 202112044: Student v. William S. Hart Union High School District; OAH CASE NUMBER 2019010819: Student v. William S. Hart Union High School District

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Conference with legal counsel.
II.B.2. Public Employee Appointment/Discipline/Dismissal/Release/Reassignment/Non-reelection (per Government Code Section 54957)

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Public employee appointment/discipline/dismissal/release/reassignment/non-reelection.
II.B.3. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association (per Government Code Section 54957.6)

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association.
II.B.4. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with California School Employees Association Chapter 349 (per Government Code Section 54957.6)

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with California School Employees Association.
II.B.5. Student Expulsion Report No. 21/22-10 (Ratification) (per Education Code Section 48918 (c))

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Ratification requested for Student Expulsion Report No.  21/22-10.  Documentation is confidential and maintained in District files.
II.C. Reconvene to Public Session
III. Organization
III.A. Report of First Closed Session Action
III.B. Re-Establishment of Quorum
III.C. Pledge of Allegiance
III.D. Approval of Agenda
III.E. Approval of Minutes

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Minutes of the Regular Meeting of February 2, 2022, presented for approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the minutes of the Regular Meeting of February 2, 2022.
Attachments:
Minutes – Regular Meeting – February 2, 2022
IV. Recognitions by Board
V. Communications
V.A. Board Member Reports
V.B. Student Board Member Report
V.C. Employee Association Leadership
V.C.1. Hart District Teachers Association (HDTA) President John Minkus
V.C.2. California School Employees Association (CSEA) Chapter 349 President Janice Dennington
V.D. School Site Report – Canyon High School

Speaker:
Kathy Hunter, Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Canyon High School Principal Shellie Holcombe will give a presentation highlighting a core value.
Attachments:
Canyon HS Presentation
VI. Special Items
VII. Public Comments

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Members of the public may join the Zoom Webinar to address the Board. Comments regarding the Consent Calendar will be taken during Public Comments. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda, and the Board President will limit your comments to 2 (two) minutes. The President may limit public comment time based on the number of persons who wish to speak.  If you wish to speak regarding an item that appears on the agenda, you will be called upon to make your comments at the time the item is discussed by the Board.

To join the Webinar by computer: https://hartdistrict-org.zoom.us/j/89695577807?pwd=YSt1YytwdHhFWXNySGlDcFMrUWpLZz09
Passcode: 064945

By telephone: 669-900-6833 Webinar ID: 896 9557 7807 Passcode: 064945
VIII. Information Items
VIII.A. School Safety Update

Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Presentation of school safety updates in relation to best practices.
VIII.B. Strategic Planning Update

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Staff will give an update on the upcoming strategic planning process that will begin in the spring. The process will include representatives from multiple stakeholder groups who will provide input that will be used to create a plan to guide the direction of the District for the next five years.
Attachments:
Strategic Plan Update
VIII.C. Governing Board Handbook Annual Review

Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
In the spring and summer of 2021, the Governing Board participated in a number of Board Governance Workshops focusing on organizational health, best practices for effective governance, and core values. The resulting Governance Handbook was approved in September 2021. The Handbook is presented for review tonight as part of the annual review process.
Attachments:
WSHUHSD Governance Handbook
VIII.D. New, Revised, and Deleted Board Policies, Administrative Regulations, and Exhibit – First Reading

Speaker:
Kathy Hunter, Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services
Quick Summary / Abstract:
New, revised, and deleted Board policies (BP), administrative regulations (AR), and exhibit (E) are being brought to the Board for a first reading.
Rationale:
The following Board policies, administrative regulations, and exhibit are being brought to the Board for a first reading. Board members may suggest revisions before the policies, administrative regulations, and exhibit are brought back to the Board for a second reading and adoption of the Board policies.

New
BP 3513.4 Drug and Alcohol Free Schools
E 5145.71 Title IX Sexual Harassment Complaint Procedures

Revised
BP 5111.1 District Residency
AR 5125.3 Challenging Student Records
AR 5145.71 Title IX Sexual Harassment Complaint Procedures

Delete
AR 5111.11 Residency of Students with Caregiver
AR 5111.16 Residency for Homeless Children
Attachments:
AR 5111.11 Residency of Students with Caregiver
AR 5111.16 Residency for Homeless Children
AR 5125.3 Challenging Student Records
AR 5145.71 Title IX Sexual Harassment Complaint Procedures
BP 3513.4 Drug and Alcohol Free Schools
BP 5111.1 District Residency
E 5145.71 Title IX Sexual Harassment Complaint Procedures
IX. Action Items
IX.A. Proposal Asking for Increased Local Control Regarding COVID-19 Mitigation Measures

Speaker:
Governing Board
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The attached letter calls for increased local control to respond to the pandemic. The Board will determine whether to send this letter or a similar correspondence to the appropriate state and county officials.
Recommended Motion:
The Board may take action to direct staff to send a correspondence to state and county officials.
Attachments:
Proposed Letter Regarding Increased Local Control
IX.B. Mask Survey

Speaker:
Governing Board
Quick Summary / Abstract:
At the February 16, 2022, Governing Board Meeting, a Board Member suggested a survey to gather data on local attitudes toward the mask mandate. The Hart District Governing Board does not have the authority to act in violation of state and county mandates. The results of this survey will be used to help Governing Board members understand how best to represent their constituents. A draft survey has been prepared for the Board’s review and approval.
Rationale:
The following survey has been prepared:
Some parents in our community have raised questions about the continued requirement of students and staff to wear masks while in District Facilities.  While the Governing Board acknowledges the authority of the state and county health officials to establish these requirements, it also recognizes the value in accurately understanding how the community feels about these requirements. Knowing how the community feels will help the Governing Board to advocate appropriately.

Therefore, the William S. Hart Governing Board has asked that a survey be prepared that gathers data on local attitudes toward the mask mandate. To that end, we would appreciate your participation in the following brief survey. Your survey response is anonymous and each household is being sent a link that allows for a single response.

Which of the following statements most reflects your current position on masking in Hart District schools?

  1. Masking in schools should be required for students and staff members
  2. Masking in schools should be optional for students and staff members

Please note that Hart District Governing Board does not have the authority to act in violation of state and county mandates. The results of this survey will be used to help Governing Board members understand how best to represent their constituents.
Recommended Motion:
The Board may take action to direct staff to send a survey to parents.
IX.C. Resolution No. 21/22-33 – Intention to Decrease the Number of Classified Employees Due to Lack of Work and/or Lack of Funds

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Resolution No. 21/22-33, authorizing the intention to eliminate full-time equivalent (FTE) classified employees in the in the William S. Hart Union High School District, is presented for Board approval.
Rationale:
Due to lack of work and/or funding, the District is forced to eliminate 11.68 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees in the classified service. In order to eliminate the position held by a permanent employee, the District is required by Education Codes 45114, 45117, 45298 and 45308 to initiate a Layoff/Reduction in Force (RIF). The Layoff/RIF requires a notification of displacement and reemployment rights to the affected employees. Approval of Resolution No. 21/22-33 authorizes the Layoff/RIF of 11.68 FTE employees in classified service effective July 1, 2022.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Resolution No. 21/22-33 to initiate a reduction in classified employee services pursuant to Education Code sections 45114, 45117, 45298 and 45308.
Attachments:
Resolution No. 21/23-33
IX.D. Governing Board Meeting Schedule, 2022/23

Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The 2022/23 Governing Board meeting schedule is presented for approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the 2022/23 Governing Board meeting schedule.
Attachments:
Proposed 2022/23 Board Meeting Schedule
IX.E. Revised Board Policies and Administrative Regulations – Second Reading

Speaker:
Kathy Hunter, Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Revised Board policies (BP) and administrative regulations (AR) are being brought to the Board for a second reading and for approval of the Board policies.
Rationale:
The following revised Board policies and administrative regulations are being brought to the Board for a second reading and for approval of the Board policies. Changes were made to Board policy and administrative regulation 3515.2 Disruptions as per the recommendation of the Board at the February 2, 2022, Regular Governing Board meeting.

Revised
BP 1321 Solicitation of Funds from and by Students
BP/AR 3513.3 Tobacco-Free Schools
BP/AR 3515.2 Disruptions
BP 7131 Relations with Local Agencies
BP/AR 7140 Architectural and Engineering Services
BP 7210 Facilities Financing
BP 7310 Naming of Facility
Recommended Motion:
Approve the following Board policies: BP 1321 Solicitation of Funds from and by Students, BP 3513.3 Tobacco-Free Schools, BP 3515.2 Disruptions, BP 7131 Relations with Local Agencies, BP 7140 Architectural and Engineering Services, BP 7210 Facilities Financing, and BP 7310 Naming of Facility.
Attachments:
AR 3513.3 Tobacco-Free Schools
AR 3515.2 Disruptions
AR 7140 Architectural and Engineering Services
BP 1321 Solicitation of Funds from and by Students
BP 3513.3 Tobacco-Free Schools
BP 3515.2 Disruptions
BP 7131 Relations with Local Agencies
BP 7140 Architectural and Engineering Services
BP 7210 Facilities Financing
BP 7310 Naming of Facility
X. Consent Calendar

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Unless a Board Member has a question concerning a particular item and asks that it be withdrawn from the Consent Calendar, the Governing Board approves all the items at one time.
X.A. Consent Calendar-Removal of Items
X.B. Consent Calendar-Personnel
X.B.1. Personnel Report No. 21/22-13

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Personnel Report No. 21/22-13 regarding certificated, non-certificated, classified and non-classified employees is presented for approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve Personnel Report No. 21/22-13.
Attachments:
21/22 – 13 Personnel Report
X.B.2. Student Teaching Agreement Between the William S. Hart Union High School District and California State University Northridge

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A student teaching agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District and California State University Northridge is being presented for approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the student teaching agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District and California State University Northridge.
Attachments:
CSUN MOU
X.B.3. School Counseling Intern Agreement Between the William S. Hart Union High School District and UMass Global

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A school counseling intern agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District and UMass Global is being presented for Board approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the school counseling intern agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District and UMass Global.
Attachments:
UMass Global Agreement
X.C. Consent Calendar-Curriculum/Instruction
X.C.1. Final Adoption of Textbook/Instructional Materials, 2021/22

Quick Summary / Abstract:
A textbook has been recommended for final adoption for the 2021/22 school year.
Rationale:
Essentialism – Publisher: Crown Business – Author: McKeown– Course Area: – Social Emotional Learning and Honors English 12 – Grades: 12 – The way of the essentialist isn’t about getting more done in less time. It’s about getting only the right things done. It is not a time management strategy or a productivity technique. It is a systematic discipline for discerning what is absolutely essential, then eliminating everything that is not, so we can make the highest possible contribution towards the things that really matter. By forcing us to apply a more selective criteria for what is essential, the disciplined pursuit of less empowers us to reclaim control of our own choices about where to spend our precious time and energy – instead of giving others the implicit permission to choose for us. Essentialism is not one more thing – it’s a whole new way of doing everything. It’s about doing less, but better, in every area of our lives. Essentialism is a movement whose time has come.
Financial Impact:
Funding from School Funding Accounts.
Recommended Motion:
Approve textbook, as referenced above, for use beginning in the 2021/22 year.
X.C.2. Request for Overnight/Out-of-State Trips – Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia, West Ranch, and Rio Norte Junior High Schools

Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Approve overnight/out-of-state student trip requests from Golden Valley High School (Track and Field), Hart High School (Dance), Saugus High School (Boys Volleyball),  Valencia High School (Medical Science Academy (MSA)), West Ranch High School (Boys Tennis), and Rio Norte Junior High School (Medical Science Academy (MSA), Concert Band and Choir).
Rationale:
The submitted trip requests have been reviewed and meet all requirements established by Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 3541.1.  The trip requests signed by Golden Valley High School Principal Sal Frias, Hart High School Principal Jason d’Autremont, Saugus High School Principal Geni Peterson Henry, Valencia High School Principal Pete Getz, West Ranch High School Principal Mark Crawford, and Rio Norte Junior High School Principal Vince Ferry are attached.
Recommended Motion:
Approve trips: GVHS Track and Field, Chandler, AZ, 3/24-26/22; GVHS Track and Field, Clovis, 4/1-3/22; HHS Dance, Anaheim, 3/25-26/22; SHS Boys Volleyball, Las Vegas, NV, 4/10-12/22; VHS MSA, Long Beach, 3/23-27/22; WRHS Boys Tennis, Clovis, 3/3-5/22; RNJHS MSA, Long Beach, 3/23-27/22; RNJHS Concert Band and Choir, Buena Park, 4/22-23/22.
Attachments:
Trip Approvals for 3-2-22 Board
X.C.3. Memorandum of Understanding between the William S. Hart Union High School District and the SETI Institute

Speaker:
David N. LeBarron, Director of Curriculum and Assessment
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Hart District and the SETI Institute to allow District staff to participate in NASA’s Airborne Astronomy Ambassador (AAA) education program is submitted for ratification.
Rationale:
The purpose of this MOU is to establish an agreement between the District and the SETI Institute that will foster: (1) development and delivery of science teacher professional development, (2) support classroom implementation of a NASA AAA science curriculum, (3) enable measurement of student standard-based learning outcomes in terms of understanding specific science concepts, crosscutting ideas, and science practices, and (4) enable measurement of student attitudes toward STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), STEM learning, and STEM careers.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the Memorandum of Understanding between the William S. Hart Union High School District and the SETI Institute to allow District staff to participate in NASA’s Airborne Astronomy Ambassador education program, effective January 1, 2022, through July 1, 2023.
Attachments:
William S. Hart MOU – SETI Institute
X.C.4. Document Tracking Services

Speaker:
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs
Quick Summary / Abstract:
This contract provides a renewal licensing agreement to use Document Tracking Services (DTS) web-based application to manage the District’s School Plans for Student Achievement (SPSA), School Accountability Report Cards (SARC), and Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP).
Rationale:
Document Tracking Services (DTS) is a web-based application that allows staff to streamline completion and updating of School Plans for Student Achievement (SPSA), School Accountability Report Cards (SARC), and the Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP).  DTS pre-populates all of the data needed in any of these reports, creating consistency among district schools, and saves valuable time pulling data individually.  The templates within DTS follow all state approved requirements for each document, which allows district leaders to focus on the process and content rather than the format.  Access to the documents at the district level allows for ongoing feedback, assistance, and monitoring in creating and implementing these plans.  All templates are also fully customizable to the District’s specific needs.
Financial Impact:
$5,325.00 from the General Fund per year for three years
Recommended Motion:
Approve the 3-year contract with Document Tracking Services
Attachments:
Document Tracking Services Agreement 2022
X.C.5. Revisions to School Plans for Student Achievement (La Mesa Junior High School and Sierra Vista Junior High School)

Speaker:
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Professional Development
Quick Summary / Abstract:
State and federal laws require schools to annually review and update their School Plan for Student Achievement.  These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds.
Rationale:
State and federal laws require schools to annually review and update their School Plan for Student Achievement.  These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds. As required by Senate Bill 374, each school leadership, site council, and advisory committee conducted a comprehensive needs assessment as well as an analysis of student achievement data based on the California Dashboard to develop objectives for their action plan.

Analysis of the plans reveal necessary updates and revisions. Each school site council has approved the revisions, after consulting with each school leadership team and advisory council, and recommends them to the Board for approval.  All legal requirements remain in place for the plan that was approved in July 2021.  Annual evaluations conducted at that time meet the requirements of Board Policy 6190.

Attached are the revisions for the school plan for La Mesa Junior High School and Sierra Vista Junior High School for the 2021/22 school year.  Goals and action plans remain aligned with Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) District goals and school goals for increased student achievement.
Financial Impact:
School plans account for the spending of Title I federal grant money allocated to school sites specifically for increasing student achievement at schools with a minimum of 40 percent socioeconomically disadvantaged students. The revisions modify the actions and services within the plan guiding how funds will be spent at the school site.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the revisions to the School Plans for Student Achievement for La Mesa Junior High School and Sierra Vista Junior High School.
Attachments:
La Mesa SPSA Addendum – 2/15/2022
Sierra Vista SPSA Addendum – 2/24/2022
X.D. Consent Calendar-Business Services
X.D.1. Agreement for Consulting Services (C Financial Investment Inc., dba CA Financial Services/KeyAnalytics)

Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An agreement for consulting services with KeyAnalytics is presented for approval.
Rationale:
KeyAnalytics will provide calculation and preparation of reports related to the District’s developer fees, including:

  • Developer Fee Justification Study
  • School Facilities Needs Analysis (level II and III fees)
  • Fair Share School Impact Mitigation Payment Adjustment Analysis

The agreement shall be in effect from March 3, 2022, through June 30, 2025.  At the expiration of the initial term, this agreement can be extended with up to two (2) extensions for one (1) year periods.  Either party may terminate this agreement, with or without cause, upon thirty (30) days written notice.
Financial Impact:
Developer Fee Justification Study $8500

School Facilities Needs Analysis up to a maximum of $8,000

Fair Share School Impact Mitigation Analysis $4500 plus expenses
Recommended Motion:
Approve the agreement for consulting services with C Financial Investment Inc., dba CA Financial Services/KeyAnalytics.
Attachments:
KeyAnalytics Agreement
X.D.2. Ratification of Out-of-State Conference Event – Hart High School

Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Ratification of attendance at an out-of-state conference is being requested by an assistant principal and associated student body (ASB) director at Hart High School.
Rationale:
Jason Marshall, assistant principal, and Nicole Wertz, ASB director, request authorization to attend the California Association of Directors of Activities (CADA) conference in Reno, Nevada, on 3/2-3/5/2022.
Financial Impact:
All expenses for Jason Marshall and Nicole Wertz’s travel will be paid from ASB.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the out-of-state conference attendance requests as listed.
X.E. Consent Calendar-Operations
X.F. Consent Calendar-Requests for Information
X.G. Approval of Consent Calendar
X.H. Items Removed from Consent Calendar
XI. Items for Future Consideration by the Board
XII. Second Closed Session

Quick Summary / Abstract:
This Closed Session will be used as an extension of item II – First Closed Session, if needed.
XII.A. Public Comments for Second Closed Session Items
XII.B. Second Closed Session Items
XII.C. Return to Public Session
XII.D. Report of Second Closed Session Action
XIII. Adjournment
Disability Information:
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Superintendent’s Office (661.259.0033.x201). Notification 48 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting.
