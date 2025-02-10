March 2: ‘Mats & Mimosa’ Workshop at Board & Brush

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Join members of the Santa Clarita City Council, Saugus Union School District and the community for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Northbridge Park Playground on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. at Northbridge Park.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase the group art show, Pet Palooza, Friday, Feb. 21-Sunday, March 23 with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 22, 5-8 p.m.
|
Burrtec Waste is hosting a free document shredding and textile drop-off event for city of Santa Clarita residents only 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 29, at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station at 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
|
California State University, Northridge’s Spring 2025 Cinematheque is collaborating with CSUN’s Department of Africana Studies to celebrate Black History Month with a special series, “Black Cinema: Cultural Labor and Liberation,” featuring two films by acclaimed director Robert Townsend, “The Hollywood Shuffle” and “10,000 Black Men Named George.”
|
Among several important topics, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will be Evaluating the First Year of CARE Court in Los Angeles County at the Tuesday, Feb. 11 regular board meeting.
|
Board & Brush will host a DIY "Mats & Mimosa" workshop, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Sunday, March 2 at Board & Brush, 24417 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
|
College of the Canyons softball was quick in claiming a pair of non-conference wins on Saturday, Feb. 8, sweeping its doubleheader vs. Imperial Valley College in commanding fashion.
|
The Open Book will host a local author fair, 2-6 p.m., Saturday, March 1. The Open Book is now accepting applications from authors to participate in the event.
|
College of the Canyons track and field teams combined for 11 first-place finishes at the annual season-opening Battle of the Regions meet hosted by Bakersfield College on Friday, Feb. 7.
|
In today’s fast-paced world, finding the time to stay informed and learn about new subjects can be a challenge; which is why I have always been a huge fan of the ease and flexibility of podcasts whether I’m using my AirPods to listen while exercising, playing through the car while driving or tuning in when relaxing at home.
|
ARTree Community Arts Studio has been awarded a city of Santa Clarita Community Services and Arts Grant for 2025, which will allow it to offer its popular Nest: Healing Art Studio program an additional day each month for a year.
|
Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Get Real: Adulting 101, a fun and interactive financial education simulation for high school juniors and seniors.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 16.
|
Sulphur Springs Union School District is hosting a job fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at 27000 Weyerhaeuser Way, Santa Clarita, CA, 91351.
|
2013
- Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report
]
|
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing person.
|
1971, 6:01 a.m.
- Sylmar/San Fernando Earthquake centered in Iron Canyon/Sand Canyon [WATCH FILM
]
|
1990
- Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [story
]
|
Beginning Saturday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, March 2, customers in Santa Clarita Valley can donate to Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Clarita Valley during checkout at their local Ross Dress for Less store.
|
The Saugus Union School District Asset Management Committee will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
|
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, is currently in its 25th anniversary season celebrating its mission to bring fine choral music to the Santa Clarita Valley community.
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting in closed session to negotiate the purchase of parcels of land at 5:30 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Feb. 12, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 4 p.m.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.