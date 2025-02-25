March 2: Sierra Hillbillies Alumni Ball Square, Round Dance

The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club invites you to the Alumni Ball-themed Square and Round Dance on Sunday, March 2.

Ron Shuping will be the caller on Sunday, March 2 from 2:30-5 p.m. He will be calling SSD and Plus Tips.

Cindy Mower will be calling Rounds from 2-2:30 p.m. and between Tips.

Please join us at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 913355.

The cost is $12 per person. Come dressed for the theme or casual dress is always welcome.

The Sierra Hillbillies have been supporting American Folk Dance for 57 years in the Santa Clarita Valley.

For more information, call (661) 262-9525, or email hillbillies.pres@gmail.com

Visit us at www.sierrahillbillies.org, or find us on Facebook

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...