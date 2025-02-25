March 2: Sierra Hillbillies Alumni Ball Square, Round Dance

|
California Department of Education State Superintendent Tony Thurmond recently convened leaders in school nutrition, sustainability and organic farming to continue, “Mission Possible: Go Organic,” his initiative to increase organic food in school meals.
|
Wolf Creek Restaurant and Brewing Co. is hosting an all-day fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 27, for Carousel Ranch’s 10th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” campaign.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unveiled its official 2025 group photograph, highlighting Chair Kathryn Barger alongside her colleagues.
|
California Credit Union Foundation encourages Santa Clarita Valley teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its spring Teacher Grant program.
|
On Saturday, Feb. 22, a perfect sunny day on the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts, The Master's University beach volleyball team beat No. 8 Southern Oregon for the second day in a row but lost to former conference rival the Vanguard Lions.
|
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club invites you to the Alumni Ball-themed Square and Round Dance on Sunday, March 2.
|
The Master's University men's volleyball team took care of the UC Merced Bobcats 25-16, 25-16, 25-18 Saturday afternoon, Feb. 22 in The MacArthur Center.
|
For four decades, California State University Northridge’s Center on Disabilities has worked to provide a premier forum for exploring the latest in technology and accessibility for persons with disabilities.
|
It was bombs away for The Master's University baseball team, as the Mustangs won both games of a doubleheader Friday, Feb. 21 to win the series against the La Sierra University Golden Eagles in Santa Clarita.
|
Cowboy Festival “Horseshoe Honky Tonk” and “Watering Hole” at William S. Hart Park Saturday and Sunday, April 12-13, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
|
Tuesday, Feb. 25 is your last chance to join the first session (Feb. 26) of the OurCounty Workshop series. Register now to help inform the OurCounty Update and discuss critical issues for our region from green space to air quality to transportation and more.
|
A new art exhibit, "The Usual Human Dimension" by artist Veronica Giorgetti, will be on display from Feb. 26 through April 30 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
|
The Nostalgic Radio Show will be presented at The MAIN in Newhall on Friday, March 7 and Saturday, March 8.
|
1936
- U.S. release of Silent Era's last feature, "Modern Times" with Charles Chaplin, partially shot in SCV [story
]
|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo introduced a legislative package for the 2025 session, with 18 new bills tackling critical issues facing families in her district.
|
The Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment, SCOPE, has filed an appeal with the Executive Office of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors over wildfire concerns with the 492-unit Spring Canyon development located past Mammoth Lane in Canyon Country.
|
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is calling on Eaton Fire survivors to come forward if they were targeted by fraudulent tow companies during and immediately after the wildfire.
|
The California Highway Patrol has issued a press release on the Friday, Feb. 21 arrest of Karen Mastey, of Valencia, who is accused of looting valuables from a home destroyed in the Palisades Fire.
|
College of the Canyons will host its third annual International Animation Festival on Saturday, March 15, to showcase the work of student animators at the high school and college level.
|
California State Parks has announced that this year’s wildflower bloom in Southern California state parks is expected to be limited due to below-average winter rainfall.
|
The Master's University beach volleyball team picked up a pair of convincing wins Friday, Feb. 21 over No. 8 Southern Oregon and NCAA DII Cal State LA at the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts in Santa Clarita.
|
Behind a career night from two-time reigning GSAC Player of the Year Kaleb Lowery, The Master's University men's basketball team claimed the title for the conference regular season with a 75-66 win over Hope International Thursday night, Feb. 20 in The MacArthur Center.
|
On the night The Master's University women's basketball team honored their five graduating players, the team suffered its lowest offensive output of the season in a 60-48 loss to the Hope International Royals Thursday, Feb. 20 in The MacArthur Center. The game ended the regular season.
