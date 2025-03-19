March 20: Circle K Offering 40 Cents off Per Gallon To Support American Red Cross

Committed to serving its West Coast communities, Circle K is celebrating American Red Cross Month with 40 cents off per gallon on fuel this Thursday, March 20, from 4 to 7 p.m.

The global convenience store brand will donate a portion of the proceeds from the three-hour event to the Red Cross in support of its urgent needs.

More than 240 Circle K locations across California, Oregon and Washington will participate in the event, which follows a similar January event, which raised funds for Red Cross’s disaster relief efforts amidst the devastating wildfires that swept across Southern California.

“We’re so thankful for our partnership with the American Red Cross and proud to champion their efforts across our community,” said George Wilkins, Vice President of Operations for Circle K’s West Coast Business Unit, which is based in Corona, Calif. “With so much work still to be done in recovering from this winter’s wildfires as well as preparing for future disasters, it’s important we continue supporting the relief and recovery efforts while bringing value to our loyal customers with another exciting Fuel Day.”

“This year’s disasters have set a whirlwind pace,” said Sean Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer of the Red Cross Southern California Region. “Thank you to Circle K for their support during March is Red Cross Month and throughout the year to help ensure that the Red Cross can respond whenever and wherever we’re needed, providing relief and hope during times of crises.”

Customers can find their nearest participating location using the Store Locator.

