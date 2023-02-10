March 20: Fearman Oil Painting Demo At The MAIN

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will spotlight Lynn Fearman on Monday, March 20, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The free oil painting art demo will be at The MAIN Theatre in Old Town Newhall, 24266 Main St., Newhall 91321.

Fearman has been a professional artist for over 45 years and is an active member of Mid-Valley Arts League, (President from 2006-2008), artist member of California Art Club, California Plein Air Painters, Oil Painters of America, and American Impressionist Society.

In 2018, and 2019, she won the Award of Excellence, at the National Oil Painters of America Convention, during the “Wet Painting” competition.

In 2015 Fearman was awarded the Grand Prize for the Los Angeles Plein Air Festival and in 2016 she was invited to participate in the Washington State Plein Air Festival, “Paint the Peninsula!.”

Over the years she has garnered numerous awards for her work and has shown her work in the Riverside Art Museum, Pasadena Museum of History, The Chaffey College Museum of Art and the Santa Paula Art Museum. She was commissioned to create “Bearlovian Paradise” as a permanent art installation for the Monrovia Library in 2010.

Fearman is the location master for the Thursdays En Plein Air group that meets weekly in the San Gabriel Valley to paint in various locations nearby. To see more of her work please visit her website LynneFearman.com.

Visit the Santa Clarita Artists Association for more information about membership, free demos, programs and gallery showings.

