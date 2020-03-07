March 20: LA Rams to Host Cheerleader Auditions for 2020 Season

Online registration is now open for Los Angeles Rams cheerleader auditions on Sunday, March 22, for the 2020 NFL football season.

The Rams cheerleaders will not only perform at home games at the new SoFi Stadium but will also participate in a variety of public appearances, events and community service initiatives across the Los Angeles region, nationally and internationally throughout the year.

Candidates who are interested in auditioning must be 18 or older by March 22 and must register online by Friday, March 20 at www.therams.com/auditions.

Walk-up registration is not available. Coverage from last year’s preliminary auditions can be viewed here.

In addition, the team will host two voluntary workshops prior to auditions at 24 Hour Fitness locations in Yorba Linda on March 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and in Woodland Hills on March 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Each workshop includes more than one hour of dance led by Choreographer John Peters, followed by a presentation and Q & A session with the Rams Cheerleading Director Keeely Fimbres. Workshops cost $40 per person and have limited availability. Interested candidates can get more information and sign up for workshops at therams.com/workshop.

About the Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders

Established in 1968, the Rams Cheerleaders have a rich history of memorable home game performances. Off the field, the cheerleading team participates in more than 1,000 hours of community service annually, represents the organization at events and media appearances, and is profiled across a variety of Rams’ media assets.

For more information, visit therams.com/cheerleaders.