Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders line up at a game on Dec. 31, 2017. | Photo: Ronald Yoshioka, via Pinterest.
Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders line up at a game on Dec. 31, 2017. | Photo: Ronald Yoshioka, via Pinterest.

 

March 20: LA Rams to Host Cheerleader Auditions for 2020 Season

Uploaded: , Friday, Mar 6, 2020

By Press Release

Online registration is now open for Los Angeles Rams cheerleader auditions on Sunday, March 22, for the 2020 NFL football season.

The Rams cheerleaders will not only perform at home games at the new SoFi Stadium but will also participate in a variety of public appearances, events and community service initiatives across the Los Angeles region, nationally and internationally throughout the year.

Candidates who are interested in auditioning must be 18 or older by March 22 and must register online by Friday, March 20 at www.therams.com/auditions.

Walk-up registration is not available. Coverage from last year’s preliminary auditions can be viewed here.

In addition, the team will host two voluntary workshops prior to auditions at 24 Hour Fitness locations in Yorba Linda on March 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and in Woodland Hills on March 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Each workshop includes more than one hour of dance led by Choreographer John Peters, followed by a presentation and Q & A session with the Rams Cheerleading Director Keeely Fimbres. Workshops cost $40 per person and have limited availability. Interested candidates can get more information and sign up for workshops at therams.com/workshop.

About the Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders
Established in 1968, the Rams Cheerleaders have a rich history of memorable home game performances. Off the field, the cheerleading team participates in more than 1,000 hours of community service annually, represents the organization at events and media appearances, and is profiled across a variety of Rams’ media assets.

For more information, visit therams.com/cheerleaders.

los angeles rams 2019 cheerleader team

The Los Angeles Rams 2019 cheerleader team. | Photo via Facebook.

No Comments for : March 20: LA Rams to Host Cheerleader Auditions for 2020 Season


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • March 20: LA Rams to Host Cheerleader Auditions for 2020 Season

    March 20: LA Rams to Host Cheerleader Auditions for 2020 Season

    19 mins ago
  • Health Officials Issue COVID-19 Guidance for 2020 LA Marathon

    Health Officials Issue COVID-19 Guidance for 2020 LA Marathon

    55 mins ago
  • Two New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in LA County Friday

    Two New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in LA County Friday

    2 hours ago
  • SCV Documentary Filmmaker Laura Carlson Debuts in Cannes, L.A.

    SCV Documentary Filmmaker Laura Carlson Debuts in Cannes, L.A.

    3 hours ago
  • President Inks $8.3 Billion Spending Package to Fight Coronavirus

    President Inks $8.3 Billion Spending Package to Fight Coronavirus

    4 hours ago
  • Coronavirus: Princess Cruises Temporarily Revises Cancellation Policy

    Coronavirus: Princess Cruises Temporarily Revises Cancellation Policy

    6 hours ago
  • LA County Supes to Call for Probe of Primary Election Snafus

    LA County Supes to Call for Probe of Primary Election Snafus

    6 hours ago
  • Padilla to LA County: Improve Voter Experience by November

    Padilla to LA County: Improve Voter Experience by November

    7 hours ago
  • SCV Sheriff Station Specialized Teams Arrest a Dozen in Sweep

    SCV Sheriff Station Specialized Teams Arrest a Dozen in Sweep

    8 hours ago
  • State Reports 4Q 2019 Cannabis Tax Revenues Higher Than 2018

    State Reports 4Q 2019 Cannabis Tax Revenues Higher Than 2018

    8 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.