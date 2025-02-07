March 20: SENSES Returns to Old Town Newhall

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of SENSES Block Party to Main Street in the Old Town Newhall Arts and Entertainment District for another year of high-energy fun. SENSES is held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month starting March 20.
The SENSES Block Party transforms Main Street into an immersive block party that stimulates all of your senses. Featuring live music, dancing, themed activities, food trucks and an on-street bar hosted by local restaurants, this event series is tailored toward adults wanting a night out or families looking for community fun.
For more information about the SENSES Block Party, visit OldTownNewhall.com or contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at (661) 250-3787 or aeo@santaclarita.gov.
For a sneak peek, here are the first four themes that will be giving Main Street in Old Town Newhall an entirely new look:
2025 SENSES Lineup
March 20 – Alley-Oop
Get in the game with this basketball-themed SENSES Block Party celebrating the excitement of March Madness. Attendees can slam dunk into fun with interactive basketball games and chances to show off their skills.
On-street bar hosted by Newhall Refinery.
April 17 – Barcade
Press START and step into a night of nostalgic, laid-back fun at Barcade, where pinball machines and classic arcade games will take over Main Street with no quarters required.
On-street bar hosted by Newhall Refinery.
May 15 – Spy Games
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to dive into the world of espionage at Spy Games, a secret-agent-themed SENSES Block Party complete with action-packed challenges.
On-street bar hosted by Old Town Junction.
June 19 – Date Night
Whether you’re out with friends, a longtime partner or someone new, make unforgettable memories at Date Night, which features all the best date night activities, from miniature golf to interactive games.
On-street hosted by Old Town Junction.
More themes will be announced at oldTownNewhall.com.
Future on-street bars hosted by Pocock Brewery, El Trocadero and Eighth & Rail.
Dining and Drink Locations OTN include:
Brewery Draconum
Brewery & Pub
24407 Main St.,
(661) 568-9160
Daily Harvest
Cold-pressed juicery and café
22722 Lyons Ave. #6,
(661) 383-9387
Double Trouble Wine Room
Premium hand made wines by Pagter Brothers and Hoi Polloi Wineries
24338 Main St.,
(661) 476-5992
Eat Real on Main
Juicery, fresh food, bakery
24450 Main St.,
(661) 753-3450
Egg Plantation
101 omelets and more
24415 Walnut Main St.,
(661) 255-8222
Eighth & Rail
New/old style pub
22505 8th Main St.,
(661) 255-7833
El Taco Llama
Mexican food restaurant
24374 Main Main St.,
(661) 255-7035
El Pariente
Mexican food restaurant
24375 Main Main St.,
(661) 799-4959
El Pueblo
Mexican food restaurant
24400 Walnut Main St.,
(661) 678-0483
El Trocadero Mesquite Steakhouse
Authentic Mexican favorites & mouthwatering mesquite grill plates
24274 Main Main St.,
(661) 284-6615
Honu Coffee
Coffee shop & meeting room
22722 Lyons Ave.
(661) 607-3863
Jazmin’s Bakery/Panaderia
Yummy bakery with specialty cakes
24330 Main Main St.,
(661) 799-2915
Jazmin’s Restaurant
Wide array of fresh Mexican food
24367 Main Main St.,
(661) 753-3325
La Charrita Restaurant
Mexican and Sea-food
24225 Main Main St.,
(661) 288-1204
Maginns Pub
Irish pub
24480 Main Main St. Suite 140,
(661) 476-5168
Newhall Press Room
Wine Bar & Bistro
24257 Main Main St.,
(661) 753-3454
Newhall Refinery
Fine food and craft beer
24258 Main Main St.,
(661) 388-4477
Old Town Junction
Beautiful downtown dining
24275 Main Main St.,
(661) 702-4888
Pops Artisanal Creamery
Small batch, ice cream & sorbets, vegan friendly
24480 Main Main St. #130,
(661) 417-8028
Pulchella Winery
Small batch, handcrafted big wines
24261 Main Main St.,
(661) 799-9631
Sidecar Market
Speakeasy, restaurant, bar
24275 Main Main St.,
Spruce & Oak
Restaurant and bar
24480 Main Street
Smokehouse on Main
Slow smoked meats with a gourmet twist
24255 Main Main St.,
(661) 888-4585
Sushi Bar on Main St.
Sushi Bar
24328 Main Main St.,
(661) 888-1313
The Loaf Japanese Bakery & Café
Handmade delights fresh-baked daily
24450 Main Main St. #160,
(661) 476-5194
Way Station Coffee Shop
30 years of satisfying breakfasts
24377 Main Main St.,
(661) 255-0222
WE Lounge
Coffee sweet delights
24480 Main St.,
(661) 476-5839
XRO Fresh Churro Bar
Churros, chocolate, coffee and horchata
24450 Main St. #100,
(661) 200-3069
Zushinago Sushi on Main
Sushi Bar
24328 Main St.,
(661) 888-1313
