March 20: SENSES Returns to Old Town Newhall

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of SENSES Block Party to Main Street in the Old Town Newhall Arts and Entertainment District for another year of high-energy fun. SENSES is held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month starting March 20.

The SENSES Block Party transforms Main Street into an immersive block party that stimulates all of your senses. Featuring live music, dancing, themed activities, food trucks and an on-street bar hosted by local restaurants, this event series is tailored toward adults wanting a night out or families looking for community fun.

For more information about the SENSES Block Party, visit OldTownNewhall.com or contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at (661) 250-3787 or aeo@santaclarita.gov.

For a sneak peek, here are the first four themes that will be giving Main Street in Old Town Newhall an entirely new look:

2025 SENSES Lineup

March 20 – Alley-Oop

Get in the game with this basketball-themed SENSES Block Party celebrating the excitement of March Madness. Attendees can slam dunk into fun with interactive basketball games and chances to show off their skills.

On-street bar hosted by Newhall Refinery.

April 17 – Barcade

Press START and step into a night of nostalgic, laid-back fun at Barcade, where pinball machines and classic arcade games will take over Main Street with no quarters required.

On-street bar hosted by Newhall Refinery.

May 15 – Spy Games

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to dive into the world of espionage at Spy Games, a secret-agent-themed SENSES Block Party complete with action-packed challenges.

On-street bar hosted by Old Town Junction.

June 19 – Date Night

Whether you’re out with friends, a longtime partner or someone new, make unforgettable memories at Date Night, which features all the best date night activities, from miniature golf to interactive games.

On-street hosted by Old Town Junction.

More themes will be announced at oldTownNewhall.com.

Future on-street bars hosted by Pocock Brewery, El Trocadero and Eighth & Rail.

Dining and Drink Locations OTN include:

Brewery Draconum

Brewery & Pub

24407 Main St.,

(661) 568-9160

Daily Harvest

Cold-pressed juicery and café

22722 Lyons Ave. #6,

(661) 383-9387

Double Trouble Wine Room

Premium hand made wines by Pagter Brothers and Hoi Polloi Wineries

24338 Main St.,

(661) 476-5992

Eat Real on Main

Juicery, fresh food, bakery

24450 Main St.,

(661) 753-3450

Egg Plantation

101 omelets and more

24415 Walnut Main St.,

(661) 255-8222

Eighth & Rail

New/old style pub

22505 8th Main St.,

(661) 255-7833

El Taco Llama

Mexican food restaurant

24374 Main Main St.,

(661) 255-7035

El Pariente

Mexican food restaurant

24375 Main Main St.,

(661) 799-4959

El Pueblo

Mexican food restaurant

24400 Walnut Main St.,

(661) 678-0483

El Trocadero Mesquite Steakhouse

Authentic Mexican favorites & mouthwatering mesquite grill plates

24274 Main Main St.,

(661) 284-6615

Honu Coffee

Coffee shop & meeting room

22722 Lyons Ave.

(661) 607-3863

Jazmin’s Bakery/Panaderia

Yummy bakery with specialty cakes

24330 Main Main St.,

(661) 799-2915

Jazmin’s Restaurant

Wide array of fresh Mexican food

24367 Main Main St.,

(661) 753-3325

La Charrita Restaurant

Mexican and Sea-food

24225 Main Main St.,

(661) 288-1204

Maginns Pub

Irish pub

24480 Main Main St. Suite 140,

(661) 476-5168

Newhall Press Room

Wine Bar & Bistro

24257 Main Main St.,

(661) 753-3454

Newhall Refinery

Fine food and craft beer

24258 Main Main St.,

(661) 388-4477

Old Town Junction

Beautiful downtown dining

24275 Main Main St.,

(661) 702-4888

Pops Artisanal Creamery

Small batch, ice cream & sorbets, vegan friendly

24480 Main Main St. #130,

(661) 417-8028

Pulchella Winery

Small batch, handcrafted big wines

24261 Main Main St.,

(661) 799-9631

Sidecar Market

Speakeasy, restaurant, bar

24275 Main Main St.,

Spruce & Oak

Restaurant and bar

24480 Main Street

Smokehouse on Main

Slow smoked meats with a gourmet twist

24255 Main Main St.,

(661) 888-4585

Sushi Bar on Main St.

Sushi Bar

24328 Main Main St.,

(661) 888-1313

The Loaf Japanese Bakery & Café

Handmade delights fresh-baked daily

24450 Main Main St. #160,

(661) 476-5194

Way Station Coffee Shop

30 years of satisfying breakfasts

24377 Main Main St.,

(661) 255-0222

WE Lounge

Coffee sweet delights

24480 Main St.,

(661) 476-5839

XRO Fresh Churro Bar

Churros, chocolate, coffee and horchata

24450 Main St. #100,

(661) 200-3069

Zushinago Sushi on Main

Sushi Bar

24328 Main St.,

(661) 888-1313

