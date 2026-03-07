March 21: ‘Be Our Guest’ Santa Clarita Master Chorale Cabaret & Cabernet Benefit

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale invites guests to experience an elegant evening of fundraising at the annual Cabaret & Cabernet benefit, with this year’s theme: “Be Our Guest,” on Saturday, March 21.

The event will be held at the Canyon Country Community Center and will celebrate the “Wonderful World of Disney” with musical entertainment provided by members of the Master Chorale.

Cocktail hour and silent auction begin at 5 p.m.

The Canyon Country Community Center is located at 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

Begin the evening with appetizers and a cash bar, then bid on a wide variety of silent auction items from donors’ private wine offerings and favorite Valley vendors. Wine, plated dinner and dessert service will follow the cocktail hour.

Guests can also purchase raffle tickets for a table for 10 at the 2027 Cabaret & Cabernet, a value of $1,750. Raffle tickets are $25 each or five for $100 and the winner need not be present.

Enjoy entertainment from the Disney songbook including your favorite music from “Sleeping Beauty” to “Mary Poppins,” “Pocahontas” to “Encanto” and many more.

Tickets to “Be Our Guest” are $150 per person. For details on all concerts and events and ticket information, visit www.scmasterchorale.org or call (661) 383-1776.

Established in 1998, the Santa Clarita Master Chorale promotes fine choral music through a yearly concert series, educational enrichment programs and involvement in community-based arts platforms. The Master Chorale performs works selected from a wide range of choral repertoire for the delight of audience members of all ages.

