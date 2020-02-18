[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
72°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
March 21: Children’s Bureau Foster Care, Adoption Informational Meeting
| Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020

The Children’s Bureau will be holding a Foster Care Info meeting in Valencia on March 21, 2020.

Foster care and foster-adoption are meaningful ways for individuals and couples to fulfill their dream of parenting. Children’s Bureau offers a comprehensive foster care and adoption program that brings families together for a lifetime. The agency is in need of resource families for children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or to provide legal permanency by adoption.

In Los Angeles County alone, the foster care population exceeds 21,000 children with 200 of those foster children waiting for an adoptive family. Many of these children are siblings in need of families who are willing and able to keep them together. In fact, Children’s Bureau turns away at least 10 sibling sets weekly due to lack of families.

“Children’s Bureau focuses on keeping siblings together whenever possible,” said Amy Heilman, Children’s Bureau’s Director of Foster Care and Adoption. “The sibling relationship is a strong and important long-term bond in the life of a child. We see that children adjust better and find more success in life when they join a family with their siblings. It takes away that worry about the safety of their brother or sister. The child can then focus on adjusting to the family they have joined and their new environment.”

Although we find loving families for more than 300 at-risk children and finalize 100 adoptions annually, the need continues for more individuals and families to become resource parents, especially ones who are able to accept siblings. Resource parents (foster and adoptive) are concerned about the well-being of children and their families. Resource parents protect and nurture children, meet children’s developmental needs, support children’s relationships with their birth families and do all of this as a member of a professional team.

Children’s Bureau welcomes every individual regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression to become a resource for children. Qualifying families receive training and support throughout their journey.

Children’s Bureau now also offers a fee-for-service Domestic /Independent Adoption Home Study Program for families seeking the adoption of an infant whose birth mother is making an adoption plan for her newborn child.

Discover if you have the willingness, ability and resources to take on the challenge of helping children in need. A monthly information meeting is being held Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10:00 AM to Noon at Children’s Bureau, 27200 Tourney Road, Suite 175, Valencia, CA 91355. To R.S.V.P. or for more information, please call 661.208.4212 or email us at RFrecruitment@all4kids.org. An application may be downloaded from the website: https://www.all4kids.org/programs/family-foster-care-and-adoption/
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Feb. 23: Third Annual Kite Festival Returns to Santa Clarita

Feb. 23: Third Annual Kite Festival Returns to Santa Clarita
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020
The Annual Kite Festival organized by the non-profit organization CRY- Child Rights and You is coming back on Sunday February 23, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. in the West Creek Park, 24247 Village Circle, Valencia, California, 91354.
FULL STORY...

March 21: Children’s Bureau Foster Care, Adoption Informational Meeting

March 21: Children’s Bureau Foster Care, Adoption Informational Meeting
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020
The Children's Bureau will be holding a Foster Care Info meeting in Valencia on March 21, 2020.
FULL STORY...

Spring Semester Begins for the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra , Seats Still Available

Spring Semester Begins for the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra , Seats Still Available
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020
Did your child miss the Spring auditions for the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra? There is no need to worry; seats are still available. The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will be holding another round of auditions on Saturday, February 22nd at College of the Canyons.
FULL STORY...

SCV Education Foundation Launches ‘Page Turners 2020 Campaign’

SCV Education Foundation Launches ‘Page Turners 2020 Campaign’
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020
The SCV Education Foundation has announced its "Page Turners 2020 Campaign", where over the next two months they will be striving to fundraise and gather support for Page Turners, a program The Foundation piloted last year.
FULL STORY...

April 25-26: Triumph Foundation’s Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival

April 25-26: Triumph Foundation’s Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
Thursday, Feb 13, 2020
Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, hosts the 9th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival featuring fifteen adaptive recreational sporting activities that are open to the general public with free participation on Saturday, April 25 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 26 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CA-782nd Air Force JROTC Gathers for Annual Military Ball
The members of the CA-782nd Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) gathered at the Santa Clarita Valley Activities Center February 9, 2020, to celebrate at their annual Military Ball event. Military Ball is a military tradition in which the Corps gathers for a formal dinner, dancing, and other events to celebrate the corps.
CA-782nd Air Force JROTC Gathers for Annual Military Ball
Castaic High School Teacher Wins County Award
Sarah Avanessian, a Castaic High School English teacher and past Teacher of the Year from the William S. Hart Union High School District, was presented the Beth Dalton Memorial Literacy Leadership Award by the Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) at the Literacy Lifts Conference.
Castaic High School Teacher Wins County Award
Feb. 20: Art Reception at The MAIN for ‘Home is Where The Art Is’
The MAIN will be hosting a free art reception celebrating the newest exhibit "Home is Where The Art Is" on Thursday, February 20 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Feb. 20: Art Reception at The MAIN for ‘Home is Where The Art Is’
CSUN’s Oviatt Library Showcases African American Life Through Photography
In honor of Black History Month, the Delmar T. Oviatt Library at California State University, Northridge is exploring African American life from both sides of the camera with “Photography through the African American Lens,” an exhibition that will feature a panel of African American photographers showcasing their work on Tuesday, Feb 25.
CSUN’s Oviatt Library Showcases African American Life Through Photography
Feb. 23: Third Annual Kite Festival Returns to Santa Clarita
The Annual Kite Festival organized by the non-profit organization CRY- Child Rights and You is coming back on Sunday February 23, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. in the West Creek Park, 24247 Village Circle, Valencia, California, 91354.
Feb. 23: Third Annual Kite Festival Returns to Santa Clarita
March 21: Children’s Bureau Foster Care, Adoption Informational Meeting
The Children's Bureau will be holding a Foster Care Info meeting in Valencia on March 21, 2020.
March 21: Children’s Bureau Foster Care, Adoption Informational Meeting
Spring Semester Begins for the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra , Seats Still Available
Did your child miss the Spring auditions for the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra? There is no need to worry; seats are still available. The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will be holding another round of auditions on Saturday, February 22nd at College of the Canyons.
Spring Semester Begins for the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra , Seats Still Available
Youth Actors Needed for Performance at Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park
Antelope Valley Indian Museum is seeking actors age 8 to 18 for the museum’s annual outdoor play based on a traditional California Indian story. Rehearsals are every Tuesday afternoon from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The performance will be the evening of Saturday, May 2.
Youth Actors Needed for Performance at Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park
SCV Education Foundation Launches ‘Page Turners 2020 Campaign’
The SCV Education Foundation has announced its "Page Turners 2020 Campaign", where over the next two months they will be striving to fundraise and gather support for Page Turners, a program The Foundation piloted last year.
SCV Education Foundation Launches ‘Page Turners 2020 Campaign’
Today in SCV History (Feb. 18)
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
Feb. 18: A Big Band to Swing in Free Concert at Valencia High
A Big Band, a charismatic international jazz group from Northamptonshire, England, will perform a mixture of styles from Gordon Goodwin, Alan Baylock and Van Morrison to Radiohead at the Valencia High School Theater on Tuesday, February 18 at 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 18: A Big Band to Swing in Free Concert at Valencia High
February 20: CEDA Teleconference Meeting
The California Enterprise Development Authority, or CEDA, will hold a Teleconference Meeting on Thursday, February 20 at 10:30 a.m.
February 20: CEDA Teleconference Meeting
February 18: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Study Session
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold a study session at City Hall on Tuesday, February 18, starting at 6:30 p.m.
February 18: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Study Session
Santa Clarita Volunteers Seek New Recruits for Spring Events
The army of Santa Clarita volunteers is looking for new recruits to help out during special events coming up in March and April.
Santa Clarita Volunteers Seek New Recruits for Spring Events
February 19 Agenda: Hart District Board Regular Meeting
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board has its Wednesday, February 19 agenda for a closed session starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a regular meeting at 7 p.m.
February 19 Agenda: Hart District Board Regular Meeting
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Penny Dreadful,’ ‘Broken Vessels’
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley, February 17-23, 2020.
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Penny Dreadful,’ ‘Broken Vessels’
Planning Commission February 18 Agenda: Proposed Master’s University Subdivision
The city of Santa Clarita's Planning Commission has released the February 18 agenda for its next regular meeting at City Hall starting at 6 p.m.
Planning Commission February 18 Agenda: Proposed Master’s University Subdivision
Janene Maxon to Retire as Castaic Schools Assistant Superintendent
After more than three decades of helping Castaic students, Janene Maxon, assistant superintendent of educational services for the Castaic Union School District, announced her plans to retire this summer.
Janene Maxon to Retire as Castaic Schools Assistant Superintendent
Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Debuts in Newhall
To shed light on the creative industry in Newhall, the Newhallywood Silent Film festival debuted last weekend by showcasing different silent films alongside a variety of workshops.
Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Debuts in Newhall
COVID-19 News: KHTS Santa Clarita Owners ‘Repatriated’ to U.S.
COVID-19 news: Carl Goldman and his wife Jeri Seratti-Goldman, owners of radio station KHTS in Santa Clarita and passengers on Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess, are back in the U.S. and ensconced in a medical facility in Omaha, Nebraska, where Carl has been hospitalized.
COVID-19 News: KHTS Santa Clarita Owners ‘Repatriated’ to U.S.
Man Fatally Shot in Newhall ID’d; Deputies Investigating
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of a person fatally shot around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on the 26300 block of Rainbow Glen Drive in Newhall.
Man Fatally Shot in Newhall ID’d; Deputies Investigating
Today in SCV History (Feb. 17)
1949 - Short-lived oil drilling operation on Newhall's Arcadia Street ends [story]
Arcadia Street rig
%d bloggers like this: