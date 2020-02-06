March 21: COC Women’s Conference

The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference returns Saturday, March 21, with an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions centered around the theme “Empowered Women: Health, Wellness, and Balance.”

The 2020 College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.

The conference’s keynote speaker will be Dr. Rena Callahan, who specializes in hematology, oncology and internal medicine at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

“This year’s conference will bring together exciting and diverse sessions for our attendees,” said Dr. Rian Medlin, Human Resources Director, Recruitment and Employee Services at the college. “We hope our attendees leave feeling recharged and empowered to bring health, wellness and balance to the rest of 2020 and beyond.”

Attendees will benefit from breakout sessions throughout the day covering a wide range of topics, including:

Before and After Marriage: The “legal” side of things

Caring for Aging Family Members

Living with Anxiety

Everyday Self-Defense

Does Everything Really Cause Cancer?

Grief Counseling

Healthy Eating On a Budget

Midlife: It’s Time to Reboot

Coping with Substance Abuse for Families

Sleep and Wellness

What You Never Knew Makeup Can Do for You

A vendor fair will feature boutique shopping of unique for-sale items, such as jewelry, clothing and self-defense items, and an information table will highlight local women-owned businesses.

Admission is $35 and $20 for students and COC staff (identification required). Admission includes access to all events and activities, breakfast, as well as a raffle drawing ticket.

Lunch will be catered by Gyromania.

Conference sponsors include presenting sponsor Boston Scientific Neuromodulation Valencia, UCLA Health, College of the Canyons Associated Student Government, Mellady Direct Marketing, and KHTS.

For more information and to register, visit the event’s web page or contact the Women’s Conference event desk at (661) 362-3426. For vendor opportunities, email jasmine.foster@canyons.edu or call (661) 362-3101.