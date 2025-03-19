March 21: Community Hike to Feature Mural Painting

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The March city of Santa Clarita Community Hike will be held on Friday, March 21. Meet at 6 p.m. in Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350, near the exercise staircase.
|
Time travel back to 1968 for the latest musical production presented by Olive Branch Theatericals, "Breaking Up is Hard to Do."
|
Even though the College of the Canyons Bachelor of Science in Building Performance program launched in January 2025, it is already making waves in the design world.
|
Get ready for a paw-some morning filled with storytelling, adventure and adorable four-legged friends at the launch of the newest Trail Tales books. Families are invited to a heartwarming event on Tuesday, March 25, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Duane R. Harte Park
|
Rocky, the youngest Javan gibbon at the Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus, will turn 2 years old on July 2. He was rejected at birth by his mother and has been raised by the experts and volunteers at the Gibbon Center.
|
The Ridge Route Preservation Organization, a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to the history, preservation and reopening of the Old Ridge Route will host a Clean Up the Ridge Route volunteer event on Saturday, March 22, 9 a.m.-noon.
|
The Small Business Development Center and city of Santa Clarita will host a webinar, Protecting Creative Works: Copyright Basics, on Thursday March 27 from noon to 1 p.m.
|
Why not be a volunteer this spring? The Santa Clarita Volunteer Hub is a one-stop shop for promoting volunteerism in the community.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is looking for 2025 youth sports coaches for several upcoming spring and summer sports.
|
1919
- Fire destroys abandoned second Southern Hotel, built 1878 in Newhall (corner Main & Market) [story
]
|
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, March 19, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
|
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting at Beyond Harmony Medical Spa & Luxury Aesthetics, Wednesday, March 26 at 4 p.m.
|
The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to purchase tickets for the 46th Annual city of Santa Clarita Dodger Day.
|
The Small Business Development Center and city of Santa Clarita will host two Enhancing Your Digital Footprint series webinars, noon-1 p.m. Wednesdays, March 19 and 26.
|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has introduced a legislation package which includes the Victim and Witness Protection Act (AB 535), Small Business Retail Theft Grants (AB 949), Police Pension Tax Exemption (AB 814) and protecting funding for crime victims (VOCA Funding Act) in the state budget.
|
On Wednesday, April 2 6-8:30 p.m., Serata Italiana, the renowned Italian language and culture club, will host an exclusive event at Total Wine & More featuring real estate expert Natalie Blancardi and a virtual introduction to Italian attorney Antonello Pierro.
|
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 17 to Saturday, March 22.
|
The track teams of The Master's University maintained their strong start to the 2025 outdoor season at the Ross and Sharon Irwin Classic on Saturday. March 15 in San Diego. Five standards were added and 11 top-10 marks in school history were achieved.
|
The Master's University men's basketball team's season ended Saturday night, March 15 as the Southern Oregon Raiders defeated the Mustangs 76-71 in The MacArthur Center.
|
Old Town Newhall has earned its title as Santa Clarita’s Premier Arts and Entertainment District and has also become well-known as a hub for prime dining and shopping.
|
The Master's University women's basketball team's season came to an end with its first round loss in the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship Tournament on Saturday, March 15.
|
Braden Van Groningen collected 24 kills as The Master's University men's volleyball team came back to defeat the OUAZ Spirit 23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-13 Saturday afternoon, March 15 in The MacArthur Center.
|
1927
- Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story
]
|
2003
- Lifesize sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video
]
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.