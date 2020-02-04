March 21: Michael Hoefflin Walk for Kids With Cancer 10th Anniversary

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation (MHF) is a nonprofit organization that assists children diagnosed with cancer and their families.

For over 20 years, the Foundation has provided individualized, caring support that addresses the various ways in which life is disrupted for families facing a pediatric cancer diagnosis. The aim of the Michael Hoefflin Foundation is to ensure families have what they need so that their child can concentrate on getting well.

The MHF Walk for Kids With Cancer is a celebration of the lives of children and their families who have been affected by children’s cancer. This year, we are celebrating our 10th Anniversary of the event.

Individuals and teams will walk to raise funds to support the Foundation on Saturday, March 21, at College of the Canyons, Cougar Stadium, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, with registration/check-in beginning at 8:00 a.m. and the walk/program starting at 9:00 a.m.

Registration is $25.

– Every participant receives a complimentary gift

– Award to top fundraiser and top team

– Earn a 2020 Limited Edition T-Shirt when you raise $100 or more.

The event is open to all ages and abilities.

The event is *rain or shine.” We apologize but no dogs are allowed.

For questions, to donate or register, click here.