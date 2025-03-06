March. 21: SCAA Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, March 21, 9 a.m.- noon.

Vasquez Rocks is named after Tiburcio Vasquez, an outlaw who stole a 500- pound ingot of silver and was found hiding amid the rocks that were later named after him. Blazing Saddles, Star Trek, The Flintstones. and many other films have used this location.

Meet in the parking lot of The Visitors Center around 8:45 a.m. At 9 a.m. Everyone will drive to the second parking lot which is located on the left side of the road, on the way to the large rock formations. Please call (661)993-6251 and ask for Meressa Naftulin for any questions.

Reception can be tricky, so texting may work better.

Hats are advised. There is not much shade, so a painting umbrella is also helpful.

Vasquez Rocks is located at 10700 Escondido Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91390 off the 14 Freeway in Agua Dulce. Take the 14 Freeway to Exit 15 for Agua Dulce Canyon Road. Exit and turn left. Follow the road until it curves right onto Escondido Canyon Road. The park entrance will be down the road and to your right.

For more information on the Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking visit the SCAA website.

