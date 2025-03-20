March 22- April 26: The Canyon Theater Guild Presents ‘CATS’

The 1983 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, “CATS,” opens Saturday, March 22, and will run through Saturday, April 26, at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall.

The Canyon Theatre Guild is located at 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats” by T.S. Elliot, “CATS” will debut for the first time on stage at the Canyon Theater Guild.

Including hits such as, “Prologue – Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats,” and “Memory.” The Jellicle Cats come out to play on one special night of the year, the night of the Jellicle Ball. One by one they tell their stories for the amusement of Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, who must choose one of the cats to ascend to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life. Having one of the longest Broadway runs recorded, “CATS” spent 18 consecutive years in New York on Broadway and 21 years in London’s West End.

“’CATS’ is a show for everyone, even dog people,” said co-choreographer, Kasmira Buchanan. Buchanan has worked on previous shows including, “Newsies,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Xanadu” and “Disney’s The Little Mermaid.”

“As a long-time fan of ‘CATS,’ I honestly haven’t seen a production quite like ours. Our magical cast and crew have created something quite different from other productions, all while honoring the original, and it’s been a dream come true to be part of it.” said Deneen Melody, CTG newcomer and co-choreographer.

At the 37th annual Tony Awards in 1983, “CATS” was nominated for ten awards and won 7, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Costume Design, and Best Lighting Design.

“’CATS’ is a musical feast for the senses, bringing the audience into a magical feline world. The exquisite harmonies sung with amazing vocal prowess will take the audience to places they have never been before,” said Carla Cavallo, a resident CTG vocal director.

Tickets are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors (62 and up) and $15 for students. For showtimes or to reserve tickets, call (661)799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org.

“CATS” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Really Useful Group. www.concordtheatricals.com.

