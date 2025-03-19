March 22: Assessor Prang to Host Homeowners’ Resource Fair in Duarte

Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang will host an in-person Homeowners’ Resource Fair in Duarte on March 22, focusing on disaster relief programs available to those impacted by the recent Eaton and Palisades Fires.

The fair offers property owners a chance to receive direct updates from Assessor Prang and representatives from various County departments about property tax relief and other vital services. Subject matter experts will be on hand to answer questions, and attendees can engage with participating community partners.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Duarte Community Center

1600 Huntington Drive, Duarte, CA 91010

This free, public event is designed to connect homeowners with County services and provide guidance on property tax relief options, including Misfortune and Calamity claims for properties affected by natural disasters. Attendees will also receive information about navigating property ownership issues.

Participants can expect to meet representatives from a range of County departments and local organizations. A partial list of participating partners is available on the attached flyer.

“This Resource Fair will focus on disaster relief programs for those impacted by wildfires, as well as other essential services,” said Assessor Jeff Prang. “With registration numbers growing, we encourage attendees to sign up in advance.”

How to Register

Visit the website.

Local elected officials and representatives from various County departments will be available to assist the public. For those unable to attend in person, the event will also be broadcast live on the Assessor’s Facebook page.

Don’t miss this opportunity to access valuable insights and resources for homeowners in the community.

