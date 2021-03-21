header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
March 21
1837 - Ysabel Varela born in Placerville; became second wife (and widow) of SCV landowner Ygnacio del Valle. [story]
Ysabel del Valle
March 22: Bridge to Home Virtual Ribbon Cutting, Capital Campaign Launch Event
| Saturday, Mar 20, 2021
homeless housing Rendering of the Bridge to Home expansion project for its Drayton Street location in Saugus. Image courtesy Bridge to Home.

Bridge to Home officials have announced plans to launch a community-wide capital campaign with a virtual ribbon-cutting event on March 22, 2021 at 12 p.m.

This event will mark the completion of the sewer and water hook-up to the agency’s site on Drayton Street as the first step in the construction of a new homeless shelter facility for this area.

Last week, the City of Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission recommended approval of the plans for the facility and the City Council will consider the project in the coming weeks. Construction is anticipated to begin this summer with completion in the fall of 2022. The facility will house 60 individuals and, in the first family shelter in this region, there will be accommodations for eight families.

With the transition from a nighttime winter shelter open four months a year to a year-round 24/7 facility, the focus of BTH has shifted from simply providing food and shelter to providing intensive case management services. These are designed to help people find and retain permanent housing, engage in job preparation and education, and address the issues that cause homelessness. The current facility, consisting of six modular former classroom buildings, does not have the space to support this expanded mission or health distancing requirements.

The virtual ribbon-cutting will premiere on Bridge to Home's Facebook page as well as the Facebook pages for SCVTV Santa Clarita, City of Santa Clarita Government, KHTS Radio, Santa Clarita Valley Signal, and Supervisor Kathryn Barger, as well as SCVTV's Apple TV & Roku apps, scvtv.com, Spectrum 20 and AT&T 99
CDC Updates Guidance on Physical Distancing in Schools; Districts Wait for County to Align
Friday, Mar 19, 2021
CDC Updates Guidance on Physical Distancing in Schools; Districts Wait for County to Align
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced physical distancing guidelines from 6 feet to 3 feet in a classroom setting, but local school districts cannot make changes until the state and county’s guidance aligns.
FULL STORY...
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: More than 3 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in L.A. County; 26,944 total SCV Cases
Friday, Mar 19, 2021
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: More than 3 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in L.A. County; 26,944 total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 60 new deaths and 756 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 26,944 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, nearly 3,235,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (March 21)
1837 - Ysabel Varela born in Placerville; became second wife (and widow) of SCV landowner Ygnacio del Valle. [story]
Ysabel del Valle
Today in SCV History (March 20)
2012 - County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read]
Placerita Canyon
Staff Facing Layoffs Amid Decline in Enrollment Across SCV School Districts
School districts across the Santa Clarita Valley endured an ever-changing school year that included sudden classroom-setting changes, cancelation of events and now a significant decrease in student enrollment — which has led to some teachers receiving notices about potential layoffs if the funding situation doesn’t improve.
CDC Updates Guidance on Physical Distancing in Schools; Districts Wait for County to Align
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced physical distancing guidelines from 6 feet to 3 feet in a classroom setting, but local school districts cannot make changes until the state and county’s guidance aligns.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: More than 3 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in L.A. County; 26,944 total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 60 new deaths and 756 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 26,944 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, nearly 3,235,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across Los Angeles County.
$6 Billion in Reopening and Expanded Learning Funding for TK-12 Schools Now Available
The California Department of Education (CDE) today has posted estimated local education agency (LEA) allocations from the $6.6 billion made available as part of the Assembly Bill (AB 86) COVID-19 relief package. The funding provided by AB 86 will accelerate the safe return to in-person instruction across California and provide schools the resources to expand academic, mental health and social-emotional supports, including over the summer.
Mental Health Services Act 3-Year Plan Up for Public Comment and Review
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health is opening a public review and comment period for the Mental Health Services Act Three-Year Plan for Fiscal Years 2021/2022 to 2023/2024.
State Board of Education Approves Historic Ethnic Studies Guidance for High Schools
California is now the first state in the nation to offer a statewide ethnic studies model for educators after the California State Board of Education on Thursday approved guidance to assist local high schools in developing ethnic studies courses.
Holly Schroeder elected to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Board of Directors
Holly Schroeder, President and CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, has been elected to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Board of Directors.
April 30: SCV Education Foundation to Host Virtual Teacher Tribute
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is set to host its 37th Annual Teacher Tribute on Friday, April 30 to honor the 2020/2021 Teachers of the Year.
30-Day Public Comment Period Open for Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Study Goals and Priorities Draft
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Research Study team on March 18 released a set of draft Health Study Goals and Priorities for public review and comment.
Today in SCV History (March 19)
1875, 1:35PM - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez hanged in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Open Educational Resources Grant Awarded to COC
College of the Canyons will receive $370,149 in funding from the U.S. Department of Education to further expand its Open Educational Resources (OER) initiative in partnership with the California Consortium for Equitable Change in Hispanic Serving Institutions Open Educational Resources (CC ECHO) program.
Placerita, Rancho Pico, Rio Norte Recognized as 2021 Distinguished Schools
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday that Placerita, Rancho Pico and Rio Norte junior high schools are included in the 100 middle and high schools being honored under the 2021 California Distinguished Schools Program.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Businesses Urged to Continue Safety Protocols; SCV Cases Total 26,918
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 88 new deaths and 933 new cases of COVID-19, with 26,918 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Hart District to Livestream Sporting Events
In an effort to allow as much access as possible while keeping everyone safe, some William S. Hart Union High School District school sites are utilizing a livestream for sporting events this spring, starting with football.
March 22: SCV Water Urban Water Management Plan Virtual Workshop
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) on Monday, March 22, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., to learn about and provide input on the Agency's Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP) Update.
LACoFD Plans to Reopen Modified Junior Lifeguard Program
With the approval and support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Los Angeles County Fire Department plans to safely reopen a modified version of its Junior Lifeguard Program this summer.
SCV Students Reach Semifinals in Music Center Scholarship Program
Following two rounds of virtual auditions, The Music Center has selected 112 of Southern California’s most talented high school students, including a few from the Santa Clarita Valley, as semifinalists in The Music Center’s 33rd annual Spotlight  program, a free nationally acclaimed arts training and scholarship program for teens.
Magic Mountain Announces Plans to Reopen April 1
After a yearlong closure, Six Flags Magic Mountain has announced plans to reopen on April 1, with extensive new COVID-19 safety measures in place.
Hart District Implementing New Safety Plan for In-Person Learning
In what was their last currently scheduled meeting before students are expected to return to in-person learning March 29 and April 1, the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board discussed how the return of grades seven to 12 will stay on track.
Santa Clarita Realtor Accused of Sexual Assault Posts Bail
A Placerita Canyon man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Florida due to an allegation from Nevada was released from custody in lieu of posting $100,000 bail, according to court records available online Wednesday.
Today in SCV History (March 18)
1919 - Swall Hotel in Newhall burns down (corner Main & Market) [story]
Swall Hotel
