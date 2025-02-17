March 22: Circle of Hope’s Vine 2 Wine Sponsorships Available

Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are now available for Vine 2 Wine, Circle of Hope’s signature wine-tasting event which will be held 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22 at the Sand Canyon Country Club.

The Sand Canyon Country Club is located at 27734 Sand Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91387.

This distinguished event will unite wine enthusiasts, community advocates and philanthropists for an evening filled with unlimited tastings of California’s finest wines and craft beers, complemented by a selection of gourmet dishes.

There will also be live entertainment and guests will have the chance to participate in live and silent auctions, featuring exclusive and one-of-a-kind items.

For those looking for a more elevated experience, VIP Early Access begins at 5:30 p.m., offering guests an exclusive opportunity to sample select wines and indulge in special amenities before General Admission opens at 6:30 p.m. But Vine 2 Wine is more than just a spectacular evening, it’s an event with a purpose.

Circle of Hope is a Santa Clarita-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing emotional, financial and educational support to individuals in our community who are battling cancer. Since its founding in 2004, Circle of Hope has been a lifeline for local patients, offering financial assistance for medical treatments, access to support groups, wellness programs and educational resources to help them navigate the journey. With every sip, every bite and every auction bid, you are directly contributing to the care, resources and hope that Circle of Hope provides.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or additional details, visit www.circleofhopeinc.org/vine2wine.

