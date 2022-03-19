The Santa Clarita City Council will discuss the purchase of two commuter buses, four transit buses and two dial-a-ride buses and a new traffic signal at Lyons Avenue and Walnut Street in addition to a host of other considerations at Tuesday’s regular meeting to be held March 22 at 6 p.m. at City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
In addition, the council will discuss several items of state legislation including one aimed at curtailing a city’s ability to mandate parking standards for new development.
The City Council will hold a Special Meeting at 4:30 p.m. and will hear public comment on agenda items involving pending litigation.
The two agenda items are Michael Cruz et al. v. City of Santa Clarita and City of Santa Clarita v. Canyon View Limited, LP et al.
The council then will enter closed session to conference with legal counsel on the pending litigation and anticipated litigation.
Authored by Senator Patricia Bates (R-36-Laguna Niguel), Senate Bill 1108 reinstates prosecutorial authority to charge someone with a felony and imprisonment of up to three years, if they have been previously convicted three or more times of petty theft, shoplifting, grand theft, burglary, auto theft, robbery, elder financial abuse, or knowingly receiving stolen property. This provision of state law was originally repealed with the passage of Proposition 47 (2014).
This action will fund the design of bicycle and pedestrian enhancements along Walnut Street, Market Street, Newhall Avenue, and 16th Street. This project will include a new traffic signal at Lyons Avenue and Walnut Street to improve circulation and increase traffic safety at the intersection.
Award a contract to Motor Coach Industries for the purchase of two commuter buses, award a contract to Gillig Corporation for the purchase of four transit buses and award a contract to A-Z Bus Sales for the purchase of two dial-a-ride buses.
Consideration of a Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act resolution approving the proposed financing for the benefit of the HumanGood Affordable Housing, a California nonprofit public benefit corporation, on behalf of Canterbury Village LP through the issuance of revenue bonds by the California Municipal Finance Authority.
