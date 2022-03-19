Downloads:
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Invocation
McLean
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Executive Meeting
Approval of Agenda
Public Participation
Staff Comments
Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
Consent Calendar
1. Minutes of Mar 8, 2022 5:30 PM
2. Minutes of Mar 8, 2022 6:00 PM
3. Minutes of Mar 14, 2022 8:00 AM
4. CHECK REGISTER NO. 06

Check Register No. 06 for the Period 02/11/22 through 02/24/22 and 03/03/22. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 02/14/22 through 02/25/22.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Memo – Check Register No. 06
b. Check Register No. 06 (available in the city clerk’s reading file)
5. STATE LEGISLATION: ASSEMBLY BILL 2097, SENATE BILL 897, AND SENATE BILL 1067

Assembly Bill 2097, Senate Bill 897, and Senate Bill 1067 seek to preempt local land use authority.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Assembly Bill 2097 – Bill Text
b. Senate Bill 897 – Bill Text
c. Senate Bill 1067 – Bill Text
6. STATE LEGISLATION: SENATE BILL 485

Authored by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-25-La Cañada Flintridge), Senate Bill 485 extends the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program for five additional fiscal years through July 1, 2030.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Senate Bill 485 – Bill Text
7. STATE LEGISLATION: SENATE BILL 1108

Authored by Senator Patricia Bates (R-36-Laguna Niguel), Senate Bill 1108 reinstates prosecutorial authority to charge someone with a felony and imprisonment of up to three years, if they have been previously convicted three or more times of petty theft, shoplifting, grand theft, burglary, auto theft, robbery, elder financial abuse, or knowingly receiving stolen property. This provision of state law was originally repealed with the passage of Proposition 47 (2014).
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Senate Bill 1108 – Bill Text
8. 2017-18 HIGHWAY SAFETY IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM CITYWIDE GUARDRAIL PROJECT, PROJECT M0121 – APPROVE PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS AND AWARD CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

This item will award contracts for construction and support services for the 2017-18 Highway Safety Improvement Program Citywide Guardrail Project.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Location Map
b. Bid Proposal for C & W Construction Specialities, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
c. Proposal for Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
9. NEWHALL AREA MOBILITY ENHANCEMENTS, PROJECT C2025 – AWARD DESIGN CONTRACT

This action will fund the design of bicycle and pedestrian enhancements along Walnut Street, Market Street, Newhall Avenue, and 16th Street. This project will include a new traffic signal at Lyons Avenue and Walnut Street to improve circulation and increase traffic safety at the intersection.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Location Map
b. Proposal for Kimley-Horn and Associates (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
10. 2021-22 ANNUAL CONCRETE REHABILITATION PROGRAM, PROJECT M0143 – APPROVE PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS AND AWARD CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

The 2021-22 Annual Concrete Rehabilitation Program, Project M0143, consists of the removal and replacement of damaged sidewalks and driveway approaches at various locations Citywide.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Locations List
b. Bid Proposal for FS Contractors, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
11. AWARD CONTRACTS TO MOTOR COACH INDUSTRIES, GILLIG CORPORATION, AND A-Z BUS SALES FOR THE PURCHASE AND DELIVERY OF COMMUTER, LOCAL, AND DIAL-A-RIDE BUSES

Award a contract to Motor Coach Industries for the purchase of two commuter buses, award a contract to Gillig Corporation for the purchase of four transit buses and award a contract to A-Z Bus Sales for the purchase of two dial-a-ride buses.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
12. EXTENSION AND MODIFICATION OF CONTRACT WITH INNOVATIVE INTERFACES INCORPORATED FOR POLARIS INTEGRATED LIBRARY SYSTEM

Contract extension and expenditure increase request for Integrated Library System (ILS) for the Santa Clarita Public Library.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
Public Hearings
13. THE CANTERBURY VILLAGE APARTMENTS TAX EQUITY AND FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY ACT (TEFRA) HEARING

Consideration of a Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act resolution approving the proposed financing for the benefit of the HumanGood Affordable Housing, a California nonprofit public benefit corporation, on behalf of Canterbury Village LP through the issuance of revenue bonds by the California Municipal Finance Authority.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Notice of Public Hearing
b. Resolution
Public Participation II
Staff Comments
Adjournment
In memory of Rudy Pavini
Future Meetings