The Santa Clarita City Council will discuss the purchase of two commuter buses, four transit buses and two dial-a-ride buses and a new traffic signal at Lyons Avenue and Walnut Street in addition to a host of other considerations at Tuesday’s regular meeting to be held March 22 at 6 p.m. at City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

In addition, the council will discuss several items of state legislation including one aimed at curtailing a city’s ability to mandate parking standards for new development.

The City Council will hold a Special Meeting at 4:30 p.m. and will hear public comment on agenda items involving pending litigation.

The two agenda items are Michael Cruz et al. v. City of Santa Clarita and City of Santa Clarita v. Canyon View Limited, LP et al.

The council then will enter closed session to conference with legal counsel on the pending litigation and anticipated litigation.

To view the regular meeting agenda online click here.

To view the special meeting agenda click here.

