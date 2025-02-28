March 22: Lead Singers of Classic Rock at Santa Clarita PAC

The Lead Singers of Classic Rock Spotlight Series concert will be held Saturday, March 22 at 8 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons.

Jason Scheff, longtime lead singer of the band Chicago and Tommy DeCarlo, former lead singer of the band Boston, team up for a night of unforgettable classic rock music spanning the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

This musical tribute features two great sets of classic hits with the timeless ballads of Chicago and the guitar-driven rock music of Boston.

Over 15 million fans have attended a live Chicago or a live Boston concert over a 32-year span featuring these performers and their signature high-tenor lead vocals.

Scheff joined Chicago in 1985 as lead singer/songwriter/bass player and went on to perform thousands of live concerts spanning four decades during a non-stop touring and recording career with the band.

He contributed vocals, bass, keyboards, and songwriting, spanning 18 Chicago albums and 98 songs, including lead vocals on the 1986 #3 Billboard Hot 100 chart hit single “Will You Still Love Me?”.

DeCarlo joined Boston in 2008 after the passing of Brad Delp in 2007 and has been the lead singer on every Boston tour thereafter, including 2008, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016 and the latest in 2017. In 2013, he sang four songs on Boston’s sixth and latest studio album, Life, Love & Hope, including the title track.

Don’t miss these two great lead singers along with a top band of touring professionals, which includes; Steve Ferlazzo (Avril Lavigne) keyboards/vocals/music director, August Zadra (Dennis DeYoung) lead guitar/vocals, Steve Fekete (America) lead guitar/vocals, Mike Morales (Dennis DeYoung) drums, Tommy DeCarlo Jr lead guitar/vocals and JJo Oberle (Sarah McLachlan) bass/vocals.

Tickets are priced at $95 / $80 / $65 / $50.

For tickets visit https://santaclaritapac.universitytickets.com.

