March 22: PAC Presents ‘The Lead Singers of Classic Rock’

Jason Scheff, longtime lead singer of the band Chicago, and Tommy DeCarlo, former lead singer of the band Boston, team up for a night of classic rock music spanning the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s, “The Lead Singers of Classic Rock”, 8 p.m. Saturday, March 22 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.

College of the Canyons is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

This musical tribute features two sets of classic hits with ballads of Chicago and the guitar-driven rock music of the band Boston. Over 15 million fans have attended a live Chicago or a live Boston concert over a thirty-two-year span featuring either Jason or Tommy’s signature high-tenor lead vocals.

Jason Scheff joined Chicago in 1985 as lead singer/songwriter/bass player and went on to perform thousands of live concerts spanning four decades during a non-stop touring and recording career with the band. Jason contributed vocals, bass, keyboards and songwriting, spanning 18 Chicago albums and 98 songs, including lead vocals on the 1986 number 3 Billboard Hot 100 chart hit single “Will You Still Love Me?”.

Tommy DeCarlo joined Boston in 2008 and has been the lead singer on every Boston tour thereafter, including 2008, 2012, 2014-2016 and the latest in 2017. In 2013, Tommy sang four songs on Boston’s sixth and latest studio album, Life, Love & Hope, including the title track.

Don’t miss these two great lead singers along with a top band of touring professionals, which includes; Steve Ferlazzo (Avril Lavigne) keyboards/vocals/music director, August Zadra (Dennis DeYoung) lead guitar/vocals, Steve Fekete (America) lead guitar/vocals, Mike Morales (Dennis DeYoung) drums, Tommy DeCarlo Jr lead guitar/vocals and JJo Oberle (Sarah McLachlan) bass/vocals.

Tickets range from $50-$95.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit the website.

