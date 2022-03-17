March 22: Santa Clarita Valley Teen Job, Resource Fair

Visit The MAIN in Old Town Newhall Thursday, March 31, at 8 p.m. to enjoy "Enchanted: The Mystery of Mentalism" an intimate and unforgettable night of mystery.

The West Ranch Dance Team from West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch won overall National Grand Champions at the 2022 School Dance and Drills Nationals Contest of Champions held March 4 to March 6 in Orlando, Fla.

College of the Canyons won its third straight conference road game by a 9-3 score at L.A. Mission College on March 15, aided by 14 hits from the hot-hitting Cougar lineup.

College of the Canyons women's tennis etched its mark in the school's history books in dramatic fashion on March 15, winning the first Western State Conference Championship in the program's young history with an 8-1 home win over visiting Antelope Valley College.

Are you a 15-19-year-old looking for a job? Attend the Santa Clarita Valley Teen Job and Resource Fair for an opportunity to meet local employers and apply for available positions.

What started as lower abdominal pains in January 2021 that would strike suddenly, like labor pains, eventually escalated to unintended weight loss, loss of appetite, blood in the stool and frequent vomiting for Melissa Ursini, 37, of Santa Clarita.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 34 additional deaths and 834 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 10 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Just before a vote to possibly censure and strip him of his executive title on the board, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Director Dan Mortensen preemptively resigned from his seat representing District 3.

As COVID-19 restrictions ease, people are slowly leaving their homes, reconnecting with their communities and rediscovering physical fitness.

California Credit Union invites all Los Angeles County teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its bi-annual Teacher Grant program.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 28 additional deaths, 698 new cases of COVID-19 countywide with 11 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

This St. Patrick’s Day, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be on alert for suspected impaired drivers and reminds the community to celebrate the holiday responsibly.

Take a magic carpet ride through the enchanting countries of the Middle East to experience an eclectic combination of music and dance at The Main next month.

Eight cadets studying domestic affairs from the United States Military Academy West Point, had the opportunity to tour the city of Santa Clarita and meet with Mayor Laurene Weste, along with a variety of city staff to learn more about local politics and governance, last week.

The SCV Water Board of Directors approved a final district boundary map at its second virtual public hearing on March 15.

Rely on Sober Drivers Not Luck This St. Patrick’s Day This St. Patrick’s Day the California Highway Patrol reminds drivers in Los Angeles County to avoid taking chances and make the right decision to have a sober ride home if their plans include alcohol. Unfortunately, the party often ends with risky drunk drivers taking to the streets and endangering countless lives.

March 24: Through the Lens Global Film Series to Screen ‘Mulsai’ The MAIN, in conjunction with the Through the Lens Global Film Series, will host a free screening of "Mulsai" on Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m.

Providence SFV Valley Hospitals Earn Top Award for Patient Safety Excellence Providence Holy Cross and Providence Saint Joseph medical centers announced they have received the Healthgrades 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award, placing them in the top 5% of acute care hospitals evaluated by Healthgrades.

Barger Issues Statement on Designation of Camp Scott as Secure Youth Facility Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement voicing her frustration following the Board of Supervisors’ vote March 15, 2022 to designate Camp Joseph Scott over Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall as a Secure Youth Track Facility for violent offenders formerly under the supervision of the state’s Division of Juvenile Justice.

March 26: Community Cancer Awareness Day, Spring Boutique The American Cancer Society's Discovery Shop will host a Community Cancer Awareness Day and Spring Boutique on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are invited to browse, shop and learn about upcoming American Cancer Society events, fundraisers and services.