1927 - Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story]
telephone
March 22: Santa Clarita Valley Teen Job, Resource Fair
| Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
Teen Jobs

Click on photo to enlarge flyer.

Are you a 15-19-year-old looking for a job? Attend the Santa Clarita Valley Teen Job and Resource Fair for an opportunity to meet local employers and apply for available positions.

Receive assistance with resumes as well as advice on interview attire and interview skills.

On the spot interviews will be available.

This free event will be held Tuesday, March 22, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Gymnasium, 20870 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

West Point Cadets Meet With Mayor for Santa Clarita Tour

West Point Cadets Meet With Mayor for Santa Clarita Tour
Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Eight cadets studying domestic affairs from the United States Military Academy West Point, had the opportunity to tour the city of Santa Clarita and meet with Mayor Laurene Weste, along with a variety of city staff to learn more about local politics and governance, last week.
FULL STORY...

April 23: Santa Clarita Hosts Free Festival ‘Party on the Pointe’ at Sports Complex

April 23: Santa Clarita Hosts Free Festival ‘Party on the Pointe’ at Sports Complex
Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
After more than two years of dealing with uncertainty, worry and restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is time for Santa Clarita residents to come together as a community and celebrate at a daylong festival featuring musical performances, food trucks, activities and more at Party on the Pointe.
FULL STORY...

Statewide Housing Plan Calls for Rapid Growth

Statewide Housing Plan Calls for Rapid Growth
Monday, Mar 14, 2022
Cities and counties across the state are being called upon to build more than 2.5 million homes by 2030, under a plan released by the California Department of Housing and Community Development - double the target set under a previous plan that was adopted four years ago.
FULL STORY...

March 14: Special 8 a.m. Meeting of City Council to Address Camp Scott

March 14: Special 8 a.m. Meeting of City Council to Address Camp Scott
Sunday, Mar 13, 2022
Santa Clarita City Council will meet 8 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022 in a joint meeting with Supervisor Kathryn Barger to discuss public safety issues surrounding the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors plan to house L.A. County’s violent youth offenders at Camp Scott in Bouquet Canyon.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Mother Shares Colon Cancer Journey to Educate Others
What started as lower abdominal pains in January 2021 that would strike suddenly, like labor pains, eventually escalated to unintended weight loss, loss of appetite, blood in the stool and frequent vomiting for Melissa Ursini, 37, of Santa Clarita.
SCV Mother Shares Colon Cancer Journey to Educate Others
Lady Cougars Clinch First Tennis Conference Championship
College of the Canyons women's tennis etched its mark in the school's history books in dramatic fashion on March 15, winning the first Western State Conference Championship in the program's young history with an 8-1 home win over visiting Antelope Valley College.
Lady Cougars Clinch First Tennis Conference Championship
Cougars Get Another Conference Win Against L.A. Mission 9-3
College of the Canyons won its third straight conference road game by a 9-3 score at L.A. Mission College on March 15, aided by 14 hits from the hot-hitting Cougar lineup.
Cougars Get Another Conference Win Against L.A. Mission 9-3
West Ranch Dance Team Crowned National Grand Champions in Orlando
The West Ranch Dance Team from West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch won overall National Grand Champions at the 2022 School Dance and Drills Nationals Contest of Champions held March 4 to March 6 in Orlando, Fla.
West Ranch Dance Team Crowned National Grand Champions in Orlando
March 31: ‘Enchanted, the Mystery of Mentalism’ at The MAIN
Visit The MAIN in Old Town Newhall Thursday, March 31, at 8 p.m. to enjoy "Enchanted: The Mystery of Mentalism" an intimate and unforgettable night of mystery.
March 31: ‘Enchanted, the Mystery of Mentalism’ at The MAIN
L.A. County Teachers Encouraged to Apply for Credit Union Grant
California Credit Union invites all Los Angeles County teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its bi-annual Teacher Grant program.
L.A. County Teachers Encouraged to Apply for Credit Union Grant
CSUN’s ‘3 Wins Fitness’ Offering Free Saturday Morning Fitness Classes
As COVID-19 restrictions ease, people are slowly leaving their homes, reconnecting with their communities and rediscovering physical fitness.
CSUN’s ‘3 Wins Fitness’ Offering Free Saturday Morning Fitness Classes
Water Board Member Resigns After Domestic Violence Conviction
Just before a vote to possibly censure and strip him of his executive title on the board, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Director Dan Mortensen preemptively resigned from his seat representing District 3.  
Water Board Member Resigns After Domestic Violence Conviction
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Reports 834 New Cases, 10 New in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 34 additional deaths and 834 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 10 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Reports 834 New Cases, 10 New in SCV
SCV Water Approves Final District Boundary Map
The SCV Water Board of Directors approved a final district boundary map at its second virtual public hearing on March 15. 
SCV Water Approves Final District Boundary Map
West Point Cadets Meet With Mayor for Santa Clarita Tour
Eight cadets studying domestic affairs from the United States Military Academy West Point, had the opportunity to tour the city of Santa Clarita and meet with Mayor Laurene Weste, along with a variety of city staff to learn more about local politics and governance, last week.
West Point Cadets Meet With Mayor for Santa Clarita Tour
April 1: Enjoy Middle Eastern Music, Dance at The Main
Take a magic carpet ride through the enchanting countries of the Middle East to experience an eclectic combination of music and dance at The Main next month.
April 1: Enjoy Middle Eastern Music, Dance at The Main
Sheriff’s Department Encourages Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Safely
This St. Patrick’s Day, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be on alert for suspected impaired drivers and reminds the community to celebrate the holiday responsibly.
Sheriff’s Department Encourages Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Safely
Today in SCV History (March 16)
2003 - Life-size sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
The Warning
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Reports 698 New Cases, 11 New in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 28 additional deaths, 698 new cases of COVID-19 countywide with 11 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Reports 698 New Cases, 11 New in SCV
Rely on Sober Drivers Not Luck This St. Patrick’s Day
This St. Patrick’s Day the California Highway Patrol reminds drivers in Los Angeles County to avoid taking chances and make the right decision to have a sober ride home if their plans include alcohol. Unfortunately, the party often ends with risky drunk drivers taking to the streets and endangering countless lives.
Rely on Sober Drivers Not Luck This St. Patrick’s Day
March 24: Through the Lens Global Film Series to Screen ‘Mulsai’
The MAIN, in conjunction with the Through the Lens Global Film Series, will host a free screening of "Mulsai" on Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m.
March 24: Through the Lens Global Film Series to Screen ‘Mulsai’
Providence SFV Valley Hospitals Earn Top Award for Patient Safety Excellence
Providence Holy Cross and Providence Saint Joseph medical centers announced they have received the Healthgrades 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award, placing them in the top 5% of acute care hospitals evaluated by Healthgrades.
Providence SFV Valley Hospitals Earn Top Award for Patient Safety Excellence
Barger Issues Statement on Designation of Camp Scott as Secure Youth Facility
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement voicing her frustration following the Board of Supervisors’ vote March 15, 2022 to designate Camp Joseph Scott over Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall as a Secure Youth Track Facility for violent offenders formerly under the supervision of the state’s Division of Juvenile Justice.
Barger Issues Statement on Designation of Camp Scott as Secure Youth Facility
March 26: Community Cancer Awareness Day, Spring Boutique
The American Cancer Society's Discovery Shop will host a Community Cancer Awareness Day and Spring Boutique on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are invited to browse, shop and learn about upcoming American Cancer Society events, fundraisers and services.
March 26: Community Cancer Awareness Day, Spring Boutique
Barger Backs Tax Relief for County Property Owners
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors has unanimously passed a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn to cancel property tax penalties, interests, costs and fees for property owners that have been negatively affected by the eviction moratorium passed by the Board as part of its COVID-19 relief efforts.
Barger Backs Tax Relief for County Property Owners
