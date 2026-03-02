March 22: SCAA Call to Artists ‘Rustic Roots, The California West’ Deadline

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for “Rustic Roots: The California West” art exhibit. Entry Deadline is Sunday, March 22.

It’s sure to get dusty, explore the rich history of the lands and people from the Tataviam and the pioneering oil/gold rush to the wave of Western film, spanning across vast deserts, creatures, plant life, vast rocks and California’s breathtaking views.

Work for this exhibit can include all things country, western, desert, rustic, Native American, historic, primitive or texturally so and can include landscape, landmarks and terrain or concepts that fit within this rustic desert theme to showcase the “roots” and rich Western history of California or Santa Clarita and surrounding areas. All 2D and 3D fine art mediums are welcome. No video or AI. Work must not have been shown at SCAA Gallery within the last two years to be considered.

Important Dates

​Exhibit Dates: April 10 – April 19 (coincides with the Cowboy Festival, April 18 and 19)

Reception: Saturday, April 11, 5-8 p.m.

Notification: Tuesday, March 24

Artwork Drop Off: Tuesday, April 7, 3-6 p.m.

Artwork Pickup: Tuesday, April 21, 3-6 p.m.

SCAA is not responsible for artwork left at the gallery after the scheduled pickup date and time.

To register and submit art visit https://www.santaclaritaartists.org/scaa-gallery–call-to-artists-rustic-roots.html.

