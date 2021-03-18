March 22: SCV Water Urban Water Management Plan Virtual Workshop

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) on Monday, March 22, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., to learn about and provide input on the Agency’s Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP) Update.

This will be the third Urban Water Management Plan virtual public workshop before the draft plan is made available for public review and comment. Workshop participants will learn about how this updated plan assesses long term water reliability through buildout (2050) and learn about the area’s seismic risk and the mitigation plan to ensure continued water supplies after disruptive and catastrophic events.

Information about the Urban Water Management Plan is available at yourSCVwater/uwmp. The webpage includes an informational video, a summary, recording and the presentation from the previous two workshops, and a factsheet. The page also features a comment form where members of the public can provide suggestions or submit questions about the Urban Water Management Plan to SCV Water.

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 74,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.

For more information, contact Kathie Martin, communications manager SCV Water at kmartin@scvwa.org.

