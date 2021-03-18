header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
69°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 18
1919 - Swall Hotel in Newhall burns down (corner Main & Market) [story]
Swall Hotel
March 22: SCV Water Urban Water Management Plan Virtual Workshop
| Thursday, Mar 18, 2021
SCV Water

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) on Monday, March 22, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., to learn about and provide input on the Agency’s Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP) Update.

This will be the third Urban Water Management Plan virtual public workshop before the draft plan is made available for public review and comment. Workshop participants will learn about how this updated plan assesses long term water reliability through buildout (2050) and learn about the area’s seismic risk and the mitigation plan to ensure continued water supplies after disruptive and catastrophic events.

Information about the Urban Water Management Plan is available at yourSCVwater/uwmp. The webpage includes an informational video, a summary, recording and the presentation from the previous two workshops, and a factsheet. The page also features a comment form where members of the public can provide suggestions or submit questions about the Urban Water Management Plan to SCV Water.

About SCV Water:
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 74,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.

For more information, contact Kathie Martin, communications manager SCV Water at kmartin@scvwa.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
03-18-2021 March 22: SCV Water Urban Water Management Plan Virtual Workshop
03-17-2021 Cushman & Wakefield Pacific Opens Office in Santa Clarita
03-15-2021 Kaiser Permanente Names De Vita New Medical Director for SCV, ESFV
03-12-2021 County Sets Deadline for the Small Business Stabilization Loan Program
03-12-2021 30-Day Comment Period Opens for SCV Water’s Water Shortage Contingency Plan Draft
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 22: SCV Water Urban Water Management Plan Virtual Workshop
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) on Monday, March 22, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., to learn about and provide input on the Agency's Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP) Update.
March 22: SCV Water Urban Water Management Plan Virtual Workshop
LACoFD Plans to Reopen Modified Junior Lifeguard Program
With the approval and support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Los Angeles County Fire Department plans to safely reopen a modified version of its Junior Lifeguard Program this summer.
LACoFD Plans to Reopen Modified Junior Lifeguard Program
SCV Students Reach Semifinals in Music Center Scholarship Program
Following two rounds of virtual auditions, The Music Center has selected 112 of Southern California’s most talented high school students, including a few from the Santa Clarita Valley, as semifinalists in The Music Center’s 33rd annual Spotlight  program, a free nationally acclaimed arts training and scholarship program for teens.
SCV Students Reach Semifinals in Music Center Scholarship Program
Magic Mountain Announces Plans to Reopen April 1
After a yearlong closure, Six Flags Magic Mountain has announced plans to reopen on April 1, with extensive new COVID-19 safety measures in place.
Magic Mountain Announces Plans to Reopen April 1
Hart District Implementing New Safety Plan for In-Person Learning
In what was their last currently scheduled meeting before students are expected to return to in-person learning March 29 and April 1, the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board discussed how the return of grades seven to 12 will stay on track.
Hart District Implementing New Safety Plan for In-Person Learning
Santa Clarita Realtor Accused of Sexual Assault Posts Bail
A Placerita Canyon man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Florida due to an allegation from Nevada was released from custody in lieu of posting $100,000 bail, according to court records available online Wednesday.
Santa Clarita Realtor Accused of Sexual Assault Posts Bail
Today in SCV History (March 18)
1919 - Swall Hotel in Newhall burns down (corner Main & Market) [story]
Swall Hotel
IRS Extends Federal Income Tax Filing for Individuals to May 17
The federal income tax filing due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year will be automatically extended from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021, the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday.
IRS Extends Federal Income Tax Filing for Individuals to May 17
Cushman & Wakefield Pacific Opens Office in Santa Clarita
Cushman & Wakefield Pacific (PACCRA), based in Bakersfield, California, has opened an office in Santa Clarita, California.
Cushman & Wakefield Pacific Opens Office in Santa Clarita
D.A.’s Office, LAPD Investigating After Video Shows Ex-Detective Using Racial Slurs in Valencia
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and L.A. Police Department have both opened investigations after seeing video of a former LAPD detective using racial slurs in an altercation following a traffic collision in Valencia on Saturday.
D.A.’s Office, LAPD Investigating After Video Shows Ex-Detective Using Racial Slurs in Valencia
Disneyland to Reopen to Californians Only April 30
“The Happiest Place on Earth” will turn the lights back on starting April 30, Disneyland officials announced Wednesday, more than a year after the Anaheim theme park closed its gates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Disneyland to Reopen to Californians Only April 30
Hart High Swimmer Kyle Brill Secures Spot in Olympics Trials
After shaving four seconds off his 100-meter backstroke time Thursday, Hart High School and Canyons Aquatic Club swimmer Kyle Brill has secured his spot at the Olympic Trials in June.
Hart High Swimmer Kyle Brill Secures Spot in Olympics Trials
City Gives First Look, Tour for Media at The Cube Ice Rink in Valencia
Following its facelift, new paint, and center ice logo being installed, the city of Santa Clarita gave a first look at The Cube on Tuesday, offering local media a chance to view the latest additions to the Santa Clarita Valley’s only ice rink.
City Gives First Look, Tour for Media at The Cube Ice Rink in Valencia
Bridge to Home Permanent Shelter for Homeless Approved by City Planners
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission approved the application for Bridge to Home’s construction on the 23000 block of Drayton Street in Saugus, meaning that the nonprofit organization will now have a permanent shelter to assist local homeless individuals.
Bridge to Home Permanent Shelter for Homeless Approved by City Planners
SB 520 Bill to Combat CEMEX Mega-Mine Project OK’d in First State Senate Hearing
Senate Bill 520, which would give the public the opportunity to weigh in before the CEMEX mega-mine can proceed, has passed out of its first policy committee, according to California Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, who co-authored the bill with Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita).
SB 520 Bill to Combat CEMEX Mega-Mine Project OK’d in First State Senate Hearing
CDPH Launches “Let’s Get to ImmUnity” Campaign to Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance
The California Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced a new public education campaign to better connect with Californians who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and to address questions and concerns they have with the vaccine.
CDPH Launches “Let’s Get to ImmUnity” Campaign to Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance
Today in SCV History (March 17)
1927 - Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story]
telephone
March 18: Fostering Youth Independence Celebrates 4th Anniversary
Join Fostering Youth Independence Thursday, March 18, from 6:00 - 6:30 p.m., via Zoom to mark the organization's fourth anniversary and to celebrate the many volunteers and donors who have made FYI the amazing community it is today.
March 18: Fostering Youth Independence Celebrates 4th Anniversary
What About the Animals Adopted During COVID-19? | Marcia Mayeda
We have now reached the one-year anniversary of the shutdown of society as we responded to the threat of COVID-19.
What About the Animals Adopted During COVID-19? | Marcia Mayeda
TMU Golf Heads into Final Round at Singing Hills
The Master's University men's golf team leads after two rounds of the San Diego Christian Invite, while the women sit in fifth place.
TMU Golf Heads into Final Round at Singing Hills
L.A. County Now Hiring Pool Lifeguards for Summer Season
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation has kicked off its recruitment of Pool Lifeguards for the 2021 summer season
L.A. County Now Hiring Pool Lifeguards for Summer Season
Grapevine Reopens in Both Directions Following Overnight Closure
Interstate 5 reopened over the Grapevine pass after an overnight closure due to snow and ice, according to Caltrans officials.
Grapevine Reopens in Both Directions Following Overnight Closure
The MAIN, Santa Clarita Library Partner to Present Virtual Food-Themed Plays
In conjunction with the Santa Public Library’s One Story One City 2021 book selection, “Eat Joy: 31 Stories & Comfort Food from 31 Celebrated Writers,” The MAIN is excited to present two delicious, food-themed plays, “A Recipe for Disaster” and “The Good, The Bad and The Hungry.”
The MAIN, Santa Clarita Library Partner to Present Virtual Food-Themed Plays
%d bloggers like this: