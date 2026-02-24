header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 24
1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
Palmer Guilty
March 23: Application Deadline for SCVi Charter Enrollment Lottery
| Tuesday, Feb 24, 2026
SCVi Open House Graphic crop

SCVi Charter School, the founding campus of the iLEAD Schools network, is hosting a series of informational events for prospective families as the deadline for the 2026-27 school year enrollment lottery approaches.

To be included in the public lottery on March 27, families must submit applications by the March 23 deadline.

Voted Best Charter School in the Santa Clarita Valley, SCVi offers a tuition-free public education that prioritizes project-based learning and social-emotional development.

The upcoming events provide a firsthand look at the school’s unique whole-child approach, which includes dual-language immersion, aerospace pathways and the International Baccalaureate Career-related Programme.

Highlighting this year’s enrollment season is the launch of College Connect, a first-of-its-kind college pathway for high schoolers.

Developed in partnership with a local community college, the program allows learners in grades 9-12 to earn transferable college credits on the SCVi campus at no cost. Unlike traditional dual-enrollment programs, College Connect is available to all students through self-selection, removing GPA barriers to ensure every learner has a “test drive” of the college experience.

Upcoming Informational Community Events:

All events to be held at SCVi, 28060 Hasley Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.

Please RSVP for each event at (661) 705-4820.

— TK/Kindergarten Roundup – Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 5:30 p.m. Designed for the youngest learners, this session introduces families to SCVi’s hands-on primary education and dual-language immersion options.

— Family Literacy Night – Wednesday, March 5, at 5 p.m. A community-centered evening celebrating the joy of reading while showcasing the school’s collaborative environment.

— Open House and Prospective Family Info Session – Wednesday, March 12. A Prospective Family Info Session starts at 5 p.m., followed by the full Open House at 5:30 p.m. This is the primary opportunity for families to tour the campus, meet teachers and see student projects in action.

— High School Info Night – Wednesday, March 19, at 6 p.m. Focusing on college and career readiness, this event highlights SCVi’s unique pathways, including Career Technical Education, the International Baccalaureate Career-related Programme program and College Connect.

“At SCVi, we believe education should be as unique as the student,” said Chad Powell, School Director. “Our upcoming events allow families to see how we move beyond traditional rote memorization to foster leadership, critical thinking, and a lifelong love of learning. We invite everyone to come to see what makes our community so special.”

SCVi serves learners from Transitional Kindergarten through 12th grade. Any student residing in Los Angeles County or adjacent counties, including Kern and Ventura Counties, is eligible to apply.

The lottery determines initial placement, applications received after the March 23 deadline will be added to the waitlist in the order they are received.

For more information and to apply, visit www.ileadsantaclarita.org or call (661) 705-4820.

Since its establishment in 2008, SCVi Charter School has grown to serve learners in grades TK-12 across the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond. Any student residing in Los Angeles County or a connecting county within California is eligible to attend. SCVi focuses on students’ individual growth, guiding and assessing each learner through an Individualized Learning Plan tailored to grade-level standards and the child’s unique goals.

For more information, please email info@scvi-k12.org or call (661) 705-4820 or visit ileadsantaclarita.org.

SCVi TK_Kinder Round Up Graphic

SCVi Open House Graphic
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

March 23: Application Deadline for SCVi Charter Enrollment Lottery

March 23: Application Deadline for SCVi Charter Enrollment Lottery
Tuesday, Feb 24, 2026
SCVi Charter School, the founding campus of the iLEAD Schools network, is hosting a series of informational events for prospective families as the deadline for the 2026-27 school year enrollment lottery approaches.
FULL STORY...

Feb 27: Annual Downs Fischer Jazz Festival at Golden Valley High School

Feb 27: Annual Downs Fischer Jazz Festival at Golden Valley High School
Tuesday, Feb 24, 2026
The annual Downs Fischer Jazz Festival will return to Golden Valley High School on Friday, Feb. 27, hosted by the Golden Valley High School Music Department and the GVHS Band and Color Guard Boosters. The event begins at 5 p.m. in the GVHS gym.
FULL STORY...

WiSH Wednesday Webinars Offer Free Info for College-bound High School Seniors

WiSH Wednesday Webinars Offer Free Info for College-bound High School Seniors
Saturday, Feb 21, 2026
The WiSH Education Foundation offers a series of monthly Wednesday Webinars to aid college-bound high school seniors and their families in the college admission process.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Names New Assistant Principal at Rancho Pico Junior High School

Hart District Names New Assistant Principal at Rancho Pico Junior High School
Thursday, Feb 19, 2026
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Dennis Yong as the new assistant principal at Rancho Pico Junior High School.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 18: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting

Feb. 18: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
Monday, Feb 16, 2026
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Feb. 18, with a closed session at 6 p.m. followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 3: Santa Clarita to Celebrate La Puerta as Point of Historical Interest
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to celebrate the official designation of La Puerta as a California Point of Historical Interest on Tuesday, March 3, at 9:30 a.m.
March 3: Santa Clarita to Celebrate La Puerta as Point of Historical Interest
Schiavo Introduces AB 2021 to End Illegal Data Harvesting of Families
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) has announced the introduction of the Whistleblower Protection and Privacy Act, AB 2021.
Schiavo Introduces AB 2021 to End Illegal Data Harvesting of Families
Feb. 26: Marston’s All-Day Fundraiser to Benefit Carousel Ranch
Carousel Ranch’s Annual Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses Campaign's final Thursday restaurant fundraiser will feature an all-day event at Marston's Restaurant in Valencia.
Feb. 26: Marston’s All-Day Fundraiser to Benefit Carousel Ranch
April 10-12: Mission Opera to Present Carlisle Floyd Double Bill
Mission Opera, Santa Clarita’s professional opera company, will present a powerful double bill of one-act operas by Carlisle Floyd, "Slow Dusk" and "The Sojourner and Mollie Sinclair," on Friday, April 10, Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12 at the Olive Branch Theatricals Theater at Valencia Town Center.
April 10-12: Mission Opera to Present Carlisle Floyd Double Bill
March 23: Application Deadline for SCVi Charter Enrollment Lottery
SCVi Charter School, the founding campus of the iLEAD Schools network, is hosting a series of informational events for prospective families as the deadline for the 2026-27 school year enrollment lottery approaches.
March 23: Application Deadline for SCVi Charter Enrollment Lottery
Schiavo Announces Legislation to Lower Costs, Protect Consumers, Improve Safety
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth), has announced she has introduced her 2026 legislative package, introducing and coauthoring a slate of bills focused on lowering costs, protecting consumers, strengthening public safety, supporting children and families and addressing housing and public health challenges facing communities across Assembly District 40.
Schiavo Announces Legislation to Lower Costs, Protect Consumers, Improve Safety
Feb 27: Annual Downs Fischer Jazz Festival at Golden Valley High School
The annual Downs Fischer Jazz Festival will return to Golden Valley High School on Friday, Feb. 27, hosted by the Golden Valley High School Music Department and the GVHS Band and Color Guard Boosters. The event begins at 5 p.m. in the GVHS gym.
Feb 27: Annual Downs Fischer Jazz Festival at Golden Valley High School
Mustangs Roll Past Buccaneers Behind Jackson’s 40 Points
Avery Jackson scored 40 points on 14 of 18 shooting as TMU men's basketball blew past Park Gilbert 113-80 to win its regular season finale on Saturday, Feb. 21 in Gilbert, Ariz.
Mustangs Roll Past Buccaneers Behind Jackson’s 40 Points
Lady Mustangs Rout Park in Regular Season Finale
Chloe Auble dropped 23 points on Saturday, Feb. 21 as The Master's University women's basketball team crushed Park Gilbert 72-47 on the road in Gilbert, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs Rout Park in Regular Season Finale
March 3: Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser at Lazy Dog Cafe to Benefit Special Olympics
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host Tip-A-Cop at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar on Tuesday, March 3, from 5-9 p.m.
March 3: Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser at Lazy Dog Cafe to Benefit Special Olympics
COC Athletes Record Top Marks at Battle of the Regions Meet
College of the Canyons men's and women's track & field teams combined to win six events in addition to posting 24 top-five finishes, as the Cougars recorded top marks across the board at the annual Battle of the Region meet hosted by Bakersfield College on Feb. 13.
COC Athletes Record Top Marks at Battle of the Regions Meet
Cougars Combine to Win Four Events at First WSC Meet
College of the Canyons swim & dive combined to win four events at the Western State Conference meet No. 1 hosted by L.A. Valley College on Friday, Feb. 20.
Cougars Combine to Win Four Events at First WSC Meet
Today in SCV History (Feb. 24)
<strong>1993</strong> - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg19930224palmer.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg19930224palmer.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/sg19930224palmert.jpg" alt="Palmer Guilty" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Vance Wealth Announced Carrisa Flores Earned CFP Certification
Vance Wealth has announced that Carrisa Flores has earned her Certified Financial Planner certification.
Vance Wealth Announced Carrisa Flores Earned CFP Certification
March 28: Recycle Responsibly at City’s Free Tire Collection Event
The city of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County Department of Public Works have partnered to offer a convenient and free option for residents to dispose of used tires.
March 28: Recycle Responsibly at City’s Free Tire Collection Event
March 3: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
The Latino Business Alliance will host a Café con Leche, 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 3 at Fastsigns of Santa Clarita.
March 3: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
SCV Sheriff’s Station Annual Off-Highway Vehicle Grant Public Review
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is preparing to submit its annual Off-Highway Vehicle grant request. The application will be available for public review from March 3 – May 7.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Annual Off-Highway Vehicle Grant Public Review
TMU Tames Lions in Volleyball
The Master's University men's volleyball team traveled to Costa Mesa Friday night, Feb. 20 to take on former GSAC rival Vanguard, coming home with a three-set win over the Lions.
TMU Tames Lions in Volleyball
TMU Swim Qualifies Program Best for Nationals
The Master's University swim team has qualified six men and six women for the NAIA National Championships to be held March 4-7 at the Elkhart Aquatics Center in Elkhart, Ind.
TMU Swim Qualifies Program Best for Nationals
Cougars Down Defending State Champs American River 5-4
College of the Canyons women's tennis played to a 5-4 non-conference home victory over defending state champion American River College on Saturday, Feb. 14, extending its win streak to four matches.
Cougars Down Defending State Champs American River 5-4
Ken Striplin | From Alpacas to Bison: Hart Park Takes Center Stage on ‘Santa Clarita Voices’
One of the most rewarding parts of my role as City Manager is connecting with our community and sharing the stories behind the people, projects and services that make Santa Clarita such a great place to live, work and play.
Ken Striplin | From Alpacas to Bison: Hart Park Takes Center Stage on ‘Santa Clarita Voices’
Feb. 23-28: Overnight Lane Reductions on I-405 in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions and ramp closures along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass for K-rail installation and electrical work from Feb. 23-28.
Feb. 23-28: Overnight Lane Reductions on I-405 in Sepulveda Pass
Dispose of Large, Bulky Items the Right Way
The city of Santa Clarita has valuable resources available for residents needing to dispose of large items that don’t fit in your regular collection bins, like furniture, appliances, large electronics and mattresses.
Dispose of Large, Bulky Items the Right Way
Feb. 23-March 1: Five Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of five productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 23 to Sunday, March 1.
Feb. 23-March 1: Five Productions Filming in SCV
SCVNews.com