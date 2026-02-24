March 23: Application Deadline for SCVi Charter Enrollment Lottery

SCVi Charter School, the founding campus of the iLEAD Schools network, is hosting a series of informational events for prospective families as the deadline for the 2026-27 school year enrollment lottery approaches.

To be included in the public lottery on March 27, families must submit applications by the March 23 deadline.

Voted Best Charter School in the Santa Clarita Valley, SCVi offers a tuition-free public education that prioritizes project-based learning and social-emotional development.

The upcoming events provide a firsthand look at the school’s unique whole-child approach, which includes dual-language immersion, aerospace pathways and the International Baccalaureate Career-related Programme.

Highlighting this year’s enrollment season is the launch of College Connect, a first-of-its-kind college pathway for high schoolers.

Developed in partnership with a local community college, the program allows learners in grades 9-12 to earn transferable college credits on the SCVi campus at no cost. Unlike traditional dual-enrollment programs, College Connect is available to all students through self-selection, removing GPA barriers to ensure every learner has a “test drive” of the college experience.

Upcoming Informational Community Events:

All events to be held at SCVi, 28060 Hasley Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.

Please RSVP for each event at (661) 705-4820.

— TK/Kindergarten Roundup – Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 5:30 p.m. Designed for the youngest learners, this session introduces families to SCVi’s hands-on primary education and dual-language immersion options.

— Family Literacy Night – Wednesday, March 5, at 5 p.m. A community-centered evening celebrating the joy of reading while showcasing the school’s collaborative environment.

— Open House and Prospective Family Info Session – Wednesday, March 12. A Prospective Family Info Session starts at 5 p.m., followed by the full Open House at 5:30 p.m. This is the primary opportunity for families to tour the campus, meet teachers and see student projects in action.

— High School Info Night – Wednesday, March 19, at 6 p.m. Focusing on college and career readiness, this event highlights SCVi’s unique pathways, including Career Technical Education, the International Baccalaureate Career-related Programme program and College Connect.

“At SCVi, we believe education should be as unique as the student,” said Chad Powell, School Director. “Our upcoming events allow families to see how we move beyond traditional rote memorization to foster leadership, critical thinking, and a lifelong love of learning. We invite everyone to come to see what makes our community so special.”

SCVi serves learners from Transitional Kindergarten through 12th grade. Any student residing in Los Angeles County or adjacent counties, including Kern and Ventura Counties, is eligible to apply.

The lottery determines initial placement, applications received after the March 23 deadline will be added to the waitlist in the order they are received.

For more information and to apply, visit www.ileadsantaclarita.org or call (661) 705-4820.

Since its establishment in 2008, SCVi Charter School has grown to serve learners in grades TK-12 across the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond. Any student residing in Los Angeles County or a connecting county within California is eligible to attend. SCVi focuses on students’ individual growth, guiding and assessing each learner through an Individualized Learning Plan tailored to grade-level standards and the child’s unique goals.

For more information, please email info@scvi-k12.org or call (661) 705-4820 or visit ileadsantaclarita.org.

