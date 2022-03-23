March 23: Have Coffee With a Cop in Valencia

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station invites SCV residents to have “Coffee with a Cop” Wednesday, March 23 between 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Starbucks in Valencia, 24575 Copper Hill Drive.

Sheriff’s Station officials urged neighborhood residents to stop by to meet “your zone deputies. We’d love to meet with you and talk over coffee. Ask us questions, share your concerns. Hope to see you there.”

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative that aims to advance the practice of community policing by opening communication and fostering a greater understanding between citizens and law enforcement.

The idea is to provide residents with an informal setting to meet deputies that work in their neighborhoods and talk about their concerns. The goal is break down barriers, build lasting relationships and familiarize the public with people who are there to protect and serve them.

