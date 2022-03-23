March 23: Have Coffee With a Cop in Valencia

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station invites SCV residents to have “Coffee with a Cop” Wednesday, March 23 between 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Starbucks in Valencia, 24575 Copper Hill Drive.
Sheriff’s Station officials urged neighborhood residents to stop by to meet “your zone deputies. We’d love to meet with you and talk over coffee. Ask us questions, share your concerns. Hope to see you there.”
Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative that aims to advance the practice of community policing by opening communication and fostering a greater understanding between citizens and law enforcement.
The idea is to provide residents with an informal setting to meet deputies that work in their neighborhoods and talk about their concerns. The goal is break down barriers, build lasting relationships and familiarize the public with people who are there to protect and serve them.
Wildland Weed Warriors, under the supervision of Santa Clarita city staff, needs volunteers to help restore vital habitat near Golden Valley Ranch Open Space by removing weeds and planting native chaparral plants.
As part of the city of Santa Clarita's One Story One City program and this year's book selection, "The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Healthier and More Creative" by Florence Williams, we're inviting residents to put on your jeans and comfy shoes and come out to Newhall Park to beautify the natural spaces and enjoy the great outdoors.
The Santa Clarita City Council will discuss the purchase of two commuter buses, four transit buses and two dial-a-ride buses and a new traffic signal at Lyons Avenue and Walnut Street in addition to a host of other considerations at Tuesday's regular meeting to be held March 22 at 6 p.m. at City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Wildland Weed Warriors, under the supervision of Santa Clarita city staff, needs volunteers to help restore vital habitat near Golden Valley Ranch Open Space by removing weeds and planting native chaparral plants.
Impulse Shows at The Stage Door will host Singer-Songwriter Night on Saturday, March 26 at 6 p.m. Hear performances from local singer/songwriters Robert Gil, Janelle Safford, Zach Mohler, Monochrome, Leo Dolan and Audrey Scout.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, returns to Central Park this summer with a line-up of new and familiar acts. These free concerts will be held on Saturdays at 7 p.m. beginning July 9 and running through Aug. 27. In an effort to support Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits by providing them with exposure to the community, the city of Santa Clarita allows eight nonprofits to showcase their organization at Concerts in the Park, one per concert.
The California poppies are in bloom at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. The reserve is open to visitors daily from sunrise to sunset. The wildflower season generally lasts from as early as mid-February through May, with a variety of wildflowers creating a mosaic of color that changes daily.
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, in celebration of Women’s History Month, is recognizing SchlickArt Photography and Video, a woman-owned business, as the 21st Senate District Small Business of the Month, as well as several well-known female community leaders.
Lenton Company, which has purchased several hundred sunflower seed kits to distribute to Antelope and Santa Clarita valley neighbors, announced Monday a local initiative intended to bring awareness and to direct donations to the World Central Kitchen in their “Chefs for Ukraine” efforts to feed refugees of the war in Ukraine.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.