March 23: Parks After Dark Returns for Spring Break

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Mar 15, 2023

By Press Release

Parks After Dark returns this March with fun, free and safe recreational experiences that brings, teens, families, and communities together at 34 LA County Parks, including Val Verde park, for two evenings during Spring Break.

Parks After Dark is an award-winning program designed to bring communities together by activating park spaces with hands-on activities and entertainment that transforms local parks into safe havens.

The Spring edition of Parks after Dark kicks-off March 23 and runs through April 15 on Thursday and Saturday nights from 6 to 9 pm for two evenings of fun. Come experience an array of workshops and activities such as music, canvas painting, culinary art, family dances, arts, and crafts, and so much more. The Department of Parks and Recreation is dedicated to bringing the “World to You” through cultural performances sponsored by the Los Angeles Music Center. Enjoy snacks, refreshments, and entertainment in our community zone.

Each PAD site will feature an exclusive Teen Zone for youth ages 12-17 years, where teenagers can engage in activities designed just for them. Hands-on interactive activities include skateboard design, Just Dance on Nintendo Switch, music production and instrument lessons, silk screen shirt printing, all within their own teen lounge, stocked with a snack bar.

The L.A. County Parks after Dark is possible thanks to the generosity of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors – First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, Second District Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, Third District Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, Fourth District Supervisor Janice Hahn and Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Los Angeles Department of Social Services. We want to acknowledge our sponsors, the Los Angeles Music Center and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services.

For more information on an LA County Parks After Dark location near you, visit Parks After Dark Spring 2023 – Parks & Recreation.

