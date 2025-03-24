header image

March 24-29: 10 Productions Filming in SCV
| Monday, Mar 24, 2025
Santa Clarita filming

The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of 10 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 24 to Saturday, March 29.

The productions filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley are:

 

Student

 “Thorns”

 

TV

“Rise of the Math Queen”

“SWAT”

“The Family Business”

“ACES”

“Dakota”

 

Commercial

“Geico”

“Cozy Boots”

 

Feature

“She Keeps Me Young”

 

Still

“Miso Sesame”

 

In 2024 the city of Santa Clarita Film Office issued 400 film permits, resulting in 897 location film days, which generated an estimated $19 million in economic impact to the local community. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

Many factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program. Additionally, Santa Clarita is home to several studios and movie ranches that attract a large number of productions to the area. Santa Clarita is also located within the entertainment industry’s advantageous “Thirty-Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as almost anywhere in the world.

Last year, countless television shows took advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer and nearly half of the film days reported in 2024 were attributed to television production alone. Many of the shows which were either locally based or frequently filmed in town included “Dr. Odyssey,” “Paradise,” “Good American Family,” “Criminal Minds,” “9-1-1,” “NCIS: Origins,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Old Man,” and “The Family Business.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in 2024, including “Wolfs,” ”MaXXXine,” “Night Swim” and “Lonely Planet.” In addition, many music videos, including those by artists such as Charli xcx and Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons, Doja Cat, Blake Shelton, Lord Huron, and Shaboozey, were filmed on location in Santa Clarita, as were various commercials and online content.

Filming benefits the local economy in several ways. Productions spend several millions of dollars each year on rentals and goods from businesses (small and large), local agencies, school districts, homeowners and non-profits. Hotels, restaurants, attractions, shopping centers and hardware stores, among others, receive direct compensation and generate tax revenue that contributes heavily to the quality of life in Santa Clarita by helping fund roads, programs, recreation and public safety.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

For a behind the scenes peek at filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
Santa Clarita Voices Episode Four Released
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
Santa Clarita Voices Episode Four Released
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the fourth episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders, businesses and organizations.
FULL STORY...
March 24-29: 10 Productions Filming in SCV
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
March 24-29: 10 Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of 10 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 24 to Saturday, March 29.
FULL STORY...
Jack Lilley, Hollywood Stuntman, Dies at 91
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
Jack Lilley, Hollywood Stuntman, Dies at 91
Jack Lilley, renowned Hollywood stuntman and long-time Santa Clarita Valley resident, died Wednesday, March 19, he was 91. Lilley was enshrined on the Newhall Walk of Western Stars in 2008.
FULL STORY...
Santa Clarita Voices Episode Four Released
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the fourth episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders, businesses and organizations.
Two Times the Fun for TMU Track
The Master's University track and field squads competed in two weekend meets, at the UCLA Bob Larsen Classic on Friday, March 21, and at the Westmont Collegiate Classic on Saturday, March 22.
TMU Gets Non-Conference Win Over Hobart
The Master's University men's volleyball team welcomed the NCAA Division III Hobart College Statesmen for the first time on Bross Court in The MacArthur Center, getting a three-set win in the process on Friday, March 21.
Mustangs Split Doubleheader Against Eagles
The Master's University baseball team made the road trip to Prescott, Ariz. to play a doubleheader against Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, taking a 12-2 loss and a 14-6 win Friday afternoon, March 21.
Logix, FHLBank Match Donations to Support SoCal Wildfire Relief
Logix Federal Credit Union partnered with the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco to support local relief and recovery efforts in response to the devastating wildfires in Southern California.
Ken Striplin | Step Back in Time to the Wild West at the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Spring is fast approaching and the moment we’ve all been waiting for is right around the corner.
March 24-29: 10 Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of 10 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 24 to Saturday, March 29.
Today in SCV History (March 24)
1922 - Wyatt Earp's wife thanks William S. Hart for defending her husband's honor [story]
Today in SCV History (March 23)
1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
Jack Lilley, Hollywood Stuntman, Dies at 91
Jack Lilley, renowned Hollywood stuntman and long-time Santa Clarita Valley resident, died Wednesday, March 19, he was 91. Lilley was enshrined on the Newhall Walk of Western Stars in 2008.
Today in SCV History (March 22)
1875 - Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
April 16: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Sand Canyon Country Club
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the April Business After Hours Mixer on Wednesday, April 16 at Sand Canyon Country Club.
March 26: COC Board Holds Joint Meeting with ASG
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special joint meeting with the Associated Student Government on Wednesday, March 26, beginning at 2 p.m.
April 5: College of the Canyons to Host Free Children’s Play Day
On Saturday, April 5, the College of the Canyons Department for Early Childhood Education will host ‘Play Day’ as part of the nationally celebrated Week of the Young Child, which is sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.
Saddle Up for a Wild West Experience at The MAIN
Get ready to step back in time and immerse yourself in the spirit of the Old West at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
Santa Clarita 2024 Volunteer Impact Annual Report
The 2024 Volunteer Impact Report has been released by the city of Santa Clarita reflecting the impact that volunteers have on life in the Santa Clarita Valley.
City Asks Residents for Input on Begonias Lane Park Playground
As part of the city of Santa Clarita Playground Replacement program, Begonias Lane Park playground was identified for replacement in fiscal year 2024-25.
TMU Releases Student Feature Film ‘The Descent’
“The Descent,” the second full-length feature film produced by The Master’s University, is now available for streaming on Tubi.
Mustangs Buck Royals in Straight Sets
The Master's University men's volleyball team made a statement Thursday night, March 20 in The MacArthur Center with a 25-18, 25-11, 29-27 win over No. 15 Hope International
March 25: City Council to Discuss Vista Canyon Water Testing
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular, open-session, meeting on Tuesday, March 25 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Today in SCV History (March 21)
1927 - Baker Ranch Rodeo owners announce they'll award $4,000 in cash prizes at first major event (2nd annual rodeo at future Saugus Speedway) [story]
LASD Operation Safe Streets Arrest 13 During A.V. Sweep
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Operation Safe Streets Bureau, Palmdale Station began investigating an Antelope Valley criminal street gang engaged in violent criminal activities throughout the Antelope Valley.
April 16: Free Resume Refresh COC Employment Center
College of the Canyons will host a Resume Refresh in preparation for the SCV Job Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 16 at the COC Employment Center Building at the Valencia Campus.
