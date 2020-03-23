[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Showers
Showers
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 22
1875 - Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
L.A. Rams, KABC to Host Te’LA’thon for Los Angeles Tuesday
| Sunday, Mar 22, 2020

The Los Angeles Rams and KABC are teaming up to host a virtual Te’LA’thon, Tuesday, March 24, from 4 a.m. – 7 p.m., to assist Southern California response efforts during this unprecedented global health crisis.

All contributions will benefit the United Way of Greater Los Angeles’ Pandemic Relief Fund in direct support of community partners including Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

The UWGLA’s Pandemic Relief Fund will provide immediate relief to low-income individuals, students and families at imminent risk of homelessness as well as the unsheltered residents across LA County who are experiencing disproportionate hardship due to health and economic impacts of coronavirus (COVID-19). Relief programs include providing low-income students crucial access to technology for continued academic instruction, supplying medical and hygiene materials to shelters and healthcare providers and working to meet the city’s evolving demand for food assistance.

“Our most vulnerable neighbors, those experiencing homelessness and low-income working families and individuals, will be severely impacted by this pandemic,” said Elise Buik, president and CEO, United Way of Greater Los Angeles. “Those on the streets have little access to information or basic hygiene and healthcare. And for struggling families, any reduction in wages will result in extreme hardships and even homelessness. Now more than ever, we need to come together as a community to address this emergency. We are proud to join KABC and the Los Angeles Rams’ virtual telethon in partnership with Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to make an immediate difference.”

It was also recently announced that Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Jared Goff and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth each donated $250K as lead gifts to kick off the virtual telethon and to finance a total of 2 million meals for Angelenos in need through the LA Regional Food Bank.

“ABC7 and the Los Angeles Rams have been longtime supporters of our work to provide nutritious food for those in need in our community,” said Michael Flood, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. “It is no surprise that they have stepped up to provide much-needed funding during this emergency to help support the hunger relief efforts of the Food Bank and others who are responding to this crisis. We also acknowledge leadership gifts from Jared Goff and Andrew Whitworth, each donating $250,000 to the Food Bank. Each gift will provide 1 million meals to those in need during this crisis.”

The Te’LA’thon kicks off a multi-year partnership between KABC and the Los Angeles Rams, in which KABC will be the official local television partner. As part of this relationship, KABC will provide the Los Angeles market with exclusive telecasts of all Rams preseason games, excluding a contest that will be broadcast by the National Football League’s national television partners. The year-round partnership will also center on the Rams and KABC’s shared commitment to communities across Los Angeles and developing programs to give back to fans and community members.

“This partnership comes at a particularly critical time and now more than ever, it’s so important to bring our community together. As LA’s most trusted local news source, we not only are committed to continuing to provide in-depth coverage on all the latest developments, we are committed to supporting our communities,” stated Cheryl Fair, president and general manager of KABC. “Partnering with the LA Rams to benefit United Way of Greater Los Angeles’ Pandemic Relief Fund and LA Regional Food Bank is both an honor and our duty as community leaders during this time of crisis. We are hopeful that our efforts will also unify LA and all those in our communities during these difficult times.”

Community supporters and fans can tune in to the virtual telethon on ABC-7 throughout the day, starting at 4:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. PST and stay updated on radio at ESPNLA 710 AM or by following #abc7eyewitness on @abc7la on Instagram, @abc7 on Twitter and @abc7 on Facebook.

“At the Los Angeles Rams, we believe it’s important to work alongside community partners such as United Way of Greater Los Angeles and the LA Regional Food Bank to provide support for our city’s most vulnerable during this time,” said Kevin Demoff, chief operating officer, Los Angeles Rams. “We’re also excited to announce our partnership with KABC, who shares our commitment to community and our mission to bring the Rams closer to fans in Los Angeles. We’re proud to kick off our partnership by rallying our community together at a time when we need it most.”

Ways to donate during the Te’LA’thon for Los Angeles include the following:

– Call in at (213) 263-0211 or use a National Toll-Free # at 888-504-9491

– Visit UWGLA’s Pandemic Relief page at www.unitedforla.org/pandemicrelief

– Text “UnitedforLA” to 1-844-701-5181

About United Way of Greater Los Angeles:

United Way of Greater Los Angeles is a nonprofit organization fighting to end poverty by preparing students for high school graduation, college, and the workforce, housing our homeless neighbors, and guiding hard-working families towards economic mobility. United Way identifies the root causes of poverty and works strategically to solve them by building alliances across all sectors, funding targeted programs and advocating for change. For more information, visit UnitedWayLA.org and EveryoneInLA.org.

About Los Angeles Regional Food Bank:

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been fighting hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973 and has distributed the equivalent of more than 1.2 billion meals across our community. The Food Bank provides food to more than 300,000 clients on a monthly basis and distributed 81.8 million pounds of food and product in 2019 to children, seniors, working families, veterans, and other neighbors in need. To support the vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles, food and products are distributed through a network of more than 600 partner agencies directly to children through our Children’s Backpack and Summer Lunch programs, to approximately 28,000 seniors each month through our Senior Nutrition program, and to working families and college students through our Mobile Food Pantry. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org.

About The Los Angeles Rams:

The Los Angeles Rams – Los Angeles’ original professional sports team – stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered three World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to be a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. In 2020, the Rams will play their home games at SoFi Stadium & Hollywood Park, currently under construction in Inglewood, California. For more information visit www.therams.com and follow the Rams’ social media channels.

About KABC Los Angeles:

ABC7 Los Angeles is Southern California’s No. 1 local news and information source. ABC7 is a leader in digital and social audience engagements and was the first station in the Los Angeles market to regularly broadcast news in high definition and also the first local television station in the United States to surpass 2 million Facebook followers. The station’s offices and studio are located in Glendale, California.

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. Rams, KABC to Host Te’LA’thon for Los Angeles Tuesday

L.A. Rams, KABC to Host Te’LA’thon for Los Angeles Tuesday
Sunday, Mar 22, 2020
The Los Angeles Rams and KABC are teaming up to host a virtual Te'LA’thon, Tuesday, March 24, from 4 a.m. - 7 p.m., to assist Southern California response efforts during this unprecedented global health crisis.
FULL STORY...

‘Life Could Be a Dream’ Rescheduled to Run July 12-26

‘Life Could Be a Dream’ Rescheduled to Run July 12-26
Thursday, Mar 19, 2020
Olive Branch Theatricals and Raising the Curtain Foundation recently cast their upcoming production of “Life Could Be A Dream,” a musical romp through the ‘60s by Roger Bean that takes the stage at Newhall Family Theatre in July.
FULL STORY...

Taste of the Town Rescheduled to June 14

Taste of the Town Rescheduled to June 14
Thursday, Mar 19, 2020
Child & Family Center's annual fundraiser, "Taste of the Town," has been rescheduled to June 14.
FULL STORY...

SCAA Closes Gallery; Cancels Events

SCAA Closes Gallery; Cancels Events
Thursday, Mar 19, 2020
The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) is following current guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and has decided to close its doors and cancel upcoming events.
FULL STORY...

June 15: Virginia Kamhi Demonstrates Pastel Painting

June 15: Virginia Kamhi Demonstrates Pastel Painting
Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020
Virginia Kamhi will demonstrate pastel painting at the Monday, June 15, meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA).
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. Rams, KABC to Host Te’LA’thon for Los Angeles Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams and KABC are teaming up to host a virtual Te'LA’thon, Tuesday, March 24, from 4 a.m. - 7 p.m., to assist Southern California response efforts during this unprecedented global health crisis.
L.A. Rams, KABC to Host Te’LA’thon for Los Angeles Tuesday
Revised LA County Health Order Adds Restrictions, Penalties
Los Angeles County's revised "Safer at Home" Health Order issued Saturday further restricts gatherings and non-essential businesses and calls for enforcement by the Sheriff's Department with misdemeanor penalties for violators.
Revised LA County Health Order Adds Restrictions, Penalties
Carousel Ranch Suspends Services; Requesting Donations
Carousel Ranch, a local nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs through equestrian therapy and vocational training programs, has suspended its services. However, the organization is requesting donations to continue feeding and caring for its horses. Here is the statement from Carousel Ranch and information on how to donate:
Carousel Ranch Suspends Services; Requesting Donations
Newsom Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to Aid COVID-19 Response
In a letter to President Donald Trump Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist in the state's coronavirus COVID-19 preparedness and emergency response efforts.
Newsom Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to Aid COVID-19 Response
Child & Family Center Adjusts Hours; Services By Appointment Only
The Child & Family Center issued the following statement regarding the change in operating hours and its services:
Child & Family Center Adjusts Hours; Services By Appointment Only
L.A. County Sunday: 1 New Death in Culver City; SCV Unchanged
L.A. County Public Health has confirmed one new death and 71 new cases of COVID-19. The individual who died was older than 65 with underlying health conditions and resided in Culver City. The total number of cases in the SCV stands at 6: four in the city and one each in Castaic and Stevcenson Ranch.
L.A. County Sunday: 1 New Death in Culver City; SCV Unchanged
California Sunday: Cases Up 20% on Day, Death Toll Stands at 27
California now has 1,468 confirmed cases, up 20% from Saturday's reported 1,224; and a total of 27 deaths attributed to the COVID-19 virus.
California Sunday: Cases Up 20% on Day, Death Toll Stands at 27
Temporary Digital Library Card Now Available at L.A. County Libraries
Due to COVID-19 precautions, all of L.A. County Library’s 86 locations are currently closed to the public through March 31.
Temporary Digital Library Card Now Available at L.A. County Libraries
Help Wanted to Locate Attempted Murder Suspect
Authorities from the Lancaster Sheriff's Station seek the public's help in locating an attempted murder suspect who fled the scene of an alleged armed robbery.
Help Wanted to Locate Attempted Murder Suspect
More than 750 Stevenson Ranch Residents Affected by Power Outage
A power outage was reported in the Stevenson Ranch area Sunday afternoon.
More than 750 Stevenson Ranch Residents Affected by Power Outage
Henry Mayo: Ninth Confirmed Case in SCV
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one additional COVID-19 case in the Santa Clarita Valley Sunday morning.
Henry Mayo: Ninth Confirmed Case in SCV
Lowe’s Commits $25M; Home Depot Expands Paid Time Off for Hourly Employees
Lowe's and Home Depot have taken action in response to COVID-19 by adjusting hours and supporting the needs of their associates, customers and surrounding communities.
Lowe’s Commits $25M; Home Depot Expands Paid Time Off for Hourly Employees
Cold Weather Alert Issued for AV, Mountain Areas
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures in the Antelope Valley and L.A. County's mountain regions.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for AV, Mountain Areas
Detectives Investigating Alleged Stevenson Ranch Armed Robbery
One person was shot during an alleged armed robbery in a Stevenson Ranch home Saturday evening.
Detectives Investigating Alleged Stevenson Ranch Armed Robbery
Sylmar Juvenile Courthouse to Close After Lawyer Tests Positive for COVID-19
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile ordered an immediate three-day closure of the Sylmar Courthouse Sunday after a deputy public defender assigned to the courthouse tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Sylmar Juvenile Courthouse to Close After Lawyer Tests Positive for COVID-19
App to Help Families Find Meals During School Closure Updated
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday that the California Department of Education’s (CDE) “CA Meals for Kids” mobile app has been updated to help students and families find meals during COVID-19-related emergency school closures.
App to Help Families Find Meals During School Closure Updated
Update 3/22/20: SCV Grocery Stores Open Early for Seniors, Vulnerable
Several grocery stores and supermarkets in the Santa Clarita Valley community have adjusted operating hours to provide those most at risk of contracting COVID-19 a safer and more comfortable option.
Update 3/22/20: SCV Grocery Stores Open Early for Seniors, Vulnerable
A Letter from Newhall, Cal., to Tombstone, Ariz. | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
A letter from a formerly small town to a town that's still small.
A Letter from Newhall, Cal., to Tombstone, Ariz. | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
Today in SCV History (March 22)
1875 - Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
Valencia’s Lundgren Management Adjusts to Pandemic Challenges
Valencia-based Lundgren Management Construction Management & Consulting sent a letter to clients and partners expressing the company's commitment to helping fight the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Valencia’s Lundgren Management Adjusts to Pandemic Challenges
All County Park Amenities Now Off Limits
All Los Angeles County outdoor park amenities where people can congregate closed effective midnight Saturday, according to Parks Department officials.
All County Park Amenities Now Off Limits
LA County Saturday: Cases Up 20% on Day, 2 New Deaths, New Restrictions
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed two additional deaths and 59 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the county.
LA County Saturday: Cases Up 20% on Day, 2 New Deaths, New Restrictions
Study Shows How Long COVID-19 Lives on Cardboard, Metal, Plastic
The study suggests that people may acquire the coronavirus through the air and after touching contaminated objects. Scientists discovered the virus is detectable for up to three hours in aerosols, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.
Study Shows How Long COVID-19 Lives on Cardboard, Metal, Plastic
FDA OK’s First COVID-19 Rapid Testing Tool (Video)
Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the first emergency use authorization for a point-of-care COVID-19 diagnostic for the Cepheid Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2 test, made by Cepheid of Sunnyvale, California.
FDA OK’s First COVID-19 Rapid Testing Tool (Video)
%d bloggers like this: