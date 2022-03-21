March 24: ‘Mulasi’ Opens The MAIN’s Global Film Series

The MAIN, located at 24262 Main Street in Old Town Newhall, invites residents to delve into different cultures and countries during the “Through the Lens: Global Film Series.” Come enjoy the captivating Tanzanian short film “Mulasi” on Thursday, March 24, at 7 p.m. The free screening will be followed by a lively discussion with the filmmaker Honeymoon M. Al- Jabir.

“Mulasi” follows a group of female childhood friends Sechelela, Zamoyoni, Ginger and Jamila, who also happen to be jobless yet qualified lawyers. They all decide to bow out and find a way to survive in a demanding society in order to pay their bills. During their journey, they navigate challenges in their relationships, social lives and marriages. This film is not recommended for those under 13-years-of-age.

Filmmaker Honeymoon M. Al- Jabir was born in Singida, Tanzania. She is a Tanzania-American author, journalist, artist, film director and TV producer. In 2015, she received the Zanzibar International Film Festival award for Best Director for the comedy-drama “Daddy’s Wedding,” as well as Silver and Gold awards from WorldFest Houston.

The MAIN’s Global Film Series will take place every fourth Thursday of the month. Explore the world through the unique perspectives of filmmakers from various countries and cultures. This series will showcase contemporary film shorts and features that will transport viewers, tell entertaining and exciting stories and expand the opportunity to encounter diverse points of view about life in the 21st century.

For more information about the “Through the Lens: Global Film Series,” please visit AtTheMAIN.org. For questions about the film series and upcoming shows at The MAIN, contact Abby Dunbar at adunbar@santa-clarita.com.

