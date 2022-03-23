header image

March 24: Public Health Encourages Getting Tested During World TB Day
| Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022

With local landmarks lit up red on World Tuberculosis Day Thursday, March 24, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health encourages residents to get tested for tuberculosis, a deadly disease that can be dormant, or latent, for many years.

World TB Day is a global reminder to encourage residents and communities who are at elevated risk for TB, or who are experiencing symptoms, to get tested. Union Station in Downtown LA, and the entrance columns at Los Angeles International Airport, will be lit red to commemorate the day and serve as a ‘red alert.’ Public Health and the CDC encourage more Americans to learn about and recognize the disease and urge them to “Think. Test. Treat.”

Tuberculosis is an airborne disease that spreads among people sharing the same air space. But for many people with a latent tuberculosis infection, the TB germs are dormant in their body; the germs have not yet made them sick, and these people are not yet contagious. If the TB germs become active and multiply, the infection may lead to spread to others and serious illness or death. Testing is crucial to identify LTBI and to start early treatment to prevent the onset of tuberculosis disease. COVID-19 infections in TB patients and survivors also increases risk of death.

In recent years, Los Angeles County has recorded some of the largest numbers of TB cases in the U.S. In 2020, 459 cases were reported, the highest in the nation, with higher case rates in Latinx, Asian, and Black multigenerational households. Additionally, 90% of County TB Cases were identified as Asian/Pacific Islander or Latinx. In recent years, the County also has reported outbreaks indicating local transmission among people experiencing homelessness and among individuals with substance abuse and HIV or who were incarcerated.

However, after more than two pandemic years of stalled global travel and immigration, interrupted medical care, and other factors, accurate TB case numbers in LA County may not be fully known. COVID-19 likely disrupted patient TB diagnosis and treatment which may be why in 2021, County TB disease cases rose just 2.8% – to 470 reported cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there are 708,640 cases of LTBI in the County, or about seven out of every 100 County residents.

An average of 12% of diagnosed cases in LA County die with TB annually. In 2020, the TB death rate increased to 17%. As a comparison, on average, 1.1% of County residents died from COVID-19 in 2020.

Anyone can get TB, but some communities are at higher risk because of where they were born or where they travel, as TB is especially prevalent in regions of Asia, including Vietnam, the Philippines, China, and parts of Latin America, including Mexico, Guatemala.

Public Health is focused on increasing TB testing and treatment to prevent the deadly impacts of TB, but many residents aren’t aware of the need to get tested if they don’t have symptoms or may not view TB as a deadly disease that is circulating in the County. Public Health is focusing on outreach and education with the Coalition to End TB in Los Angeles County, a network of community organizations, community healthcare providers, TB survivors, and state and national public health partners that plan and implement strategies to ‘think, test, and treat’ latent TB infection.

“Because TB can be ‘slow-moving,’ some people with active TB may not know they are infected, and it may take months or years for a diagnosis,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Early detection and treatment are crucial in helping to prevent the disease from developing and spreading, especially in communities that are under-resourced for medical and social services and are already hard-hit by the pandemic.

TB typically affects the lungs, but it may also affect the brain, kidneys, or the spine. Symptoms include feeling sick or weak, weight loss, fever, and night sweats. TB disease of the lungs includes symptoms of coughing, chest pain, and coughing up blood. When a person with tuberculosis disease coughs, sneezes, speaks, or sings, the TB germs can stay in the air for several hours, infecting others with TB.

To further raise awareness in higher-risk communities, the CDC is using trucks displaying LED signs lit up with TB information in multiple languages driving across LA County, including Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese communities in the West San Gabriel Valley, including Monterey Park, Alhambra, San Gabriel, Rosemead, El Monte, the San Fernando Valley, including Panorama City, Northridge, North Hills, San Fernando, Glendale and Northeast L.A., including Eagle Rock, Glassell Park, and the East San Gabriel Valley, including Hacienda Heights, Rowland Heights, West Covina.

To get tested, see Public Health’s TB Control program website, talk to your healthcare provider, or if you don’t have health insurance visit the My Health website. Testing is also available at Public Health Centers in Lancaster (661 471-4861), Pacoima (818 896-1903) and Monrovia (626 256-1600). Other clinics can be found here.
With local landmarks lit up red on World Tuberculosis Day Thursday, March 24, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health encourages residents to get tested for tuberculosis, a deadly disease that can be dormant, or latent, for many years.
CSUN, Premier America, Announce New Partnership, Matadome to be Renamed After Credit Union
California State University, Northridge officials announced a 10-year, multifaceted partnership agreement with Premier America Credit Union.
CSUN, Premier America, Announce New Partnership, Matadome to be Renamed After Credit Union
2021 SCVEDC Annual Report
The COVID-19 pandemic brought both health implications and serious economic ones, extending into its second year in 2021 as the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation celebrated its 11th anniversary.
2021 SCVEDC Annual Report
TV Game Show “Deal or No Deal” Comes to New Discovery Princess Stage, Fleetwide
One of the world’s most popular game shows, “Deal or No Deal,” is about to set sail onboard Discovery Princess, the newest cruise ship in the Princess Cruises fleet, debuting from Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.
TV Game Show “Deal or No Deal” Comes to New Discovery Princess Stage, Fleetwide
SCVEDC Announces 2021 Power Brokers in Commercial Real Estate
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation invests not just in growing  local businesses, but attracting great companies to the region with a focus on industries that provide residents with high quality, high paying jobs.
SCVEDC Announces 2021 Power Brokers in Commercial Real Estate
College of the Canyons Accreditation Team Gives Preliminary Report; Final Expected in July
College of the Canyons virtually hosted a visiting team from the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, which marked the final step in a two-year long self-study and application process toward reaffirming the college’s accreditation status.
College of the Canyons Accreditation Team Gives Preliminary Report; Final Expected in July
May 14: Santa Clarita Dodger Day Returns
The long wait is finally over, Santa Clarita Dodger Day is back in 2022.
May 14: Santa Clarita Dodger Day Returns
Today in SCV History (March 23)
1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
Blue Steel
March 23: Have Coffee With a Cop in Valencia
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station invites SCV residents to have "Coffee with a Cop" Wednesday, March 23 between 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Starbucks in Valencia, 24575 Copper Hill Drive.
March 23: Have Coffee With a Cop in Valencia
Wildland Weed Warriors Needs Volunteers
Wildland Weed Warriors, under the supervision of Santa Clarita city staff, needs volunteers to help restore vital habitat near Golden Valley Ranch Open Space by removing weeds and planting native chaparral plants.
Wildland Weed Warriors Needs Volunteers
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 14 New Cases in SCV, 429 Cases, 17 Deaths in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 17 additional deaths and 429 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 14 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 14 New Cases in SCV, 429 Cases, 17 Deaths in County
March 24: Soundcheck Presents Performances from CJ May, Cook
Soundcheck is back and this season will feature exciting performances including the electric stylings of CJ May, as well as the surf rock, groovy tunes of the trio Cook.
March 24: Soundcheck Presents Performances from CJ May, Cook
April 6: Zonta Club Empower Hour Features Cherise Charleswell from Journey Out
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a Zoom Empower Hour with speaker Cherise Charleswell from Journey Out. The virtual meeting will be held April 6 at 6 p.m.
April 6: Zonta Club Empower Hour Features Cherise Charleswell from Journey Out
March 26: Impulse Music Singer-Songwriter Night
Impulse Shows at The Stage Door will host Singer-Songwriter Night on Saturday, March 26 at 6 p.m. Hear performances from local singer/songwriters Robert Gil, Janelle Safford, Zach Mohler, Monochrome, Leo Dolan and Audrey Scout.
March 26: Impulse Music Singer-Songwriter Night
April 1: Deadline for Nonprofits to Apply for Concerts in the Parks Partnership
The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, returns to Central Park this summer with a line-up of new and familiar acts. These free concerts will be held on Saturdays at 7 p.m. beginning July 9 and running through Aug. 27. In an effort to support Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits by providing them with exposure to the community, the city of Santa Clarita allows eight nonprofits to showcase their organization at Concerts in the Park, one per concert.
April 1: Deadline for Nonprofits to Apply for Concerts in the Parks Partnership
Golden Valley High School Grizzlies Football Holds Popcorn Fundraiser
Santa Clarita Valley residents who want to support the Golden Valley High School Grizzlies Football program can support the team's popcorn fundraiser.
Golden Valley High School Grizzlies Football Holds Popcorn Fundraiser
Daniel Alexander Jones Joins Leadership Team of CalArts Center for New Performance
California Institute of the Arts Center for New Performance announced Alpert Award-winning theater artist Daniel Alexander Jones has joined its leadership team as Producing Artist.
Daniel Alexander Jones Joins Leadership Team of CalArts Center for New Performance
Poppies in Bloom at Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve
The California poppies are in bloom at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. The reserve is open to visitors daily from sunrise to sunset. The wildflower season generally lasts from as early as mid-February through May, with a variety of wildflowers creating a mosaic of color that changes daily.
Poppies in Bloom at Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve
March 24: Rent Relief Information for Property Owners
L.A. County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs and the Los Angeles County Development Authority present a virtual meeting "Housing Is Key: Rent Relief Information for Property Owners."
March 24: Rent Relief Information for Property Owners
Princess Cruises Expands Sales Leadership, Welcomes Two New Executives
Princess Cruises announced a significant enhancement to its sales and service operation with the addition of two seasoned cruise travel trade executives.
Princess Cruises Expands Sales Leadership, Welcomes Two New Executives
Guaranteed Income Program Coming to L.A. County
Los Angeles County’s new guaranteed income program, Breathe, is one of the biggest in the nation. It will distribute $1,000 per month to 1,000 select eligible L.A. County residents for three years.
Guaranteed Income Program Coming to L.A. County
Grand Opening Held for Pitchess Emergency Vehicle Operations Center
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department held the grand opening ceremony of the Pitchess Detention Center Emergency Vehicle Operations Center on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Grand Opening Held for Pitchess Emergency Vehicle Operations Center
Canyons Swim Places Ninth in Meet at Cuesta College
College of the Canyons competed at the second Western State Conference meet of the 2022 season on Saturday at Cuesta College.
Canyons Swim Places Ninth in Meet at Cuesta College
Today in SCV History (March 22)
1875 - Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
San Fernando Railroad Tunnel
SCVNews.com
