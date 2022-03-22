header image

March 22
1875 - Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
San Fernando Railroad Tunnel
March 24: Soundcheck Presents In Studio Performances from CJ May, Cook
| Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022

Soundcheck is back and this season will feature exciting performances recorded live at the SCVTV studio. The season 4 premiere will showcase the electric stylings of CJ May, as well as the surf rock, groovy tunes of the trio Cook.

The episode will be airing on Thursday, March 24 at 4 p.m. on the Soundcheck Facebook page, SCVTV.com, Spectrum Channel 20, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, Apple TV app, and Roku app.

Soundcheck is SCVTV’s music show that highlights Santa Clarita Valley musicians and their original music. Soundcheck aims to showcase up-and-coming performers who are locally based; for Season 3, the artists have been performing outdoors at the scenic and historic property, the Rancho Camulos Museum. Past seasons of Soundcheck have showcased the artists’ performances in a live concert setting at The MAIN in Newhall–Season 1–and in a virtual format–Season 2. To see more from Soundcheck, visit http://scvsoundcheck.com.

Here’s more about this episode’s featured musicians:

CJ May: Playing guitar since his youth, CJ May combines a mix of blues, jazz, and hard rock in his playing style, along with a smooth vocal delivery. Accompanied by Chet Nordskog on Drums and Drew Dearwater on Bass, the group delivers a memorable performance when they hit the stage. His recent EP “White Trash” was released late 2020. The Four song EP features, “Little Thing”, and “Lost and Profound: @cjmaymusic.

Cook: ​​COOK is a Los Angeles-based trio, composed of members Tommy Sweet (drums), Karson Gibson (guitar), and Garrett Bower (bass). Together, the band blends elements of high-energy funk, surf, and a multitude of various other genres of music, creating a psychedelic stir-fry that leaves you wanting more. Let’s get cookin’!

About SCVTV

The SCVTV Community Media Center is a space where the convergence of creatives, historians, educators, students, nonprofits, media professionals and businesses collaborate to create high-quality, localized tv and web programming for the Santa Clarita Valley. SCVTV’s mission is to operate the City of Santa Clarita’s public television channel and Community Media Center under contract with the Santa Clarita Public Television Authority; to provide its platform and media services through community access and original programming opportunities that highlight local arts and culture, musicians, history, education, government, nonprofits and civic affairs; and to facilitate educational media production and marketing opportunities. For more information about SCVTV, visit SCVTV.com. Media, please contact Jessica Boyer at jboyer@scvtv.com.
