March 24: Through the Lens Global Film Series to Screen ‘Mulsai’

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022

By Press Release

The MAIN, in conjunction with the Through the Lens Global Film Series, will host a free screening of “Mulsai” on Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m.

“Mulsai” is a new comedy from Tanzanian-American filmmaker Honeymoon Mohamed Al-jabri. The evening will feature a live, virtual talkback with the director after the movie.

Al-Jabir, was born in Singida Tanzania. She is a Tanzania-American author, journalist, artist, film director and TV producer. In 2015, she received the Zanzibar International Film Festival award for Best Director for the comedy drama “Daddy’s Wedding” as well as Silver and Gold awards from WorldFest Houston.

“Mulasi” follows a group of female childhood friends Sechelela, Zamoyoni, Ginger and Jamila who also happen to be jobless, yet qualified lawyers. They all decide to bow out and find a way to survive in a demanding society in order to pay their bills. Along their journey they go through multiple personal challenges in their relationships, social life and marriages. This film is not recommended for children under 13.

This new Santa Clarita event gives attendees a chance to watch a new film for free, meet and talk with fellow film-lovers and learn something new about Tanzanian life.

For more info visit Through the Lens.

The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321



