March 24: Valencia High School to Host Hart Games

The Hart Games will be held 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., Monday, March 24, at Valencia High School, Valencia High School Stadium, 27801 North Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

Opening ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. This event is free.

Approximately 375 special education students from 11 schools will compete at the yearly track and field meet, sponsored and organized by the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Adapted Physical Education Department.

The participating schools will be Arroyo Seco, La Mesa, Rancho Pico, Rio Norte and Sierra Vista junior high schools, Canyon, Castaic, Golden Valley, Saugus and Valencia high schools and Santa Clarita Valley International School.

The games are a culmination of a physical education track and field unit and a way for special needs students to showcase their skills and build camaraderie. The competition is fierce, but friendly. All track athletes receive ribbons as they cross the race finish line.

The Hart Games include:

A 50 yard dash / 100 yard dash / 200 meter dash

A 100 yard hurdles

A 4 x 100 baton relay

Running long jump

High jump

Shot put, discus, javelin and softball throw

Events take place simultaneously across the field with students competing for ribbons.

Please join in supporting and celebrating these amazing students who have been training and are very excited. These athletes have to face many challenges even to participate. Come celebrate their accomplishments.

