March 25: City Council to Discuss Vista Canyon Water Testing

As part of the city of Santa Clarita Playground Replacement program, Begonias Lane Park playground was identified for replacement in fiscal year 2024-25.
“The Descent,” the second full-length feature film produced by The Master’s University, is now available for streaming on Tubi.
The Master's University men's volleyball team made a statement Thursday night, March 20 in The MacArthur Center with a 25-18, 25-11, 29-27 win over No. 15 Hope International
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular, open-session, meeting on Tuesday, March 25 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
1927
- Baker Ranch Rodeo owners announce they'll award $4,000 in cash prizes at first major event (2nd annual rodeo at future Saugus Speedway) [story
]
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Operation Safe Streets Bureau, Palmdale Station began investigating an Antelope Valley criminal street gang engaged in violent criminal activities throughout the Antelope Valley.
College of the Canyons will host a Resume Refresh in preparation for the SCV Job Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 16 at the COC Employment Center Building at the Valencia Campus.
The Black Business Council will host a "Linking Leaders" event to introduce the newly appointed Council Chair, Tamara Pickering, 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 2 at Venue Valencia, 28678 The Old Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Venue Valencia in partnership with Harley Davidson of Santa Clarita, True Barre and D'Wilifri DanceArt Entertainment will present a "Easter Eggstravaganza" event, noon-6 p.m. Friday, April 11 at 28678 The Old Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
The 1983 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, "CATS," opens Saturday, March 22, and will run through Saturday, April 26, at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall.
Anne and William Hawley, of Garden Grove, allege in a 2024 lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court that the X2 roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain caused the death of their son Christopher Hawley.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase the group art show, Western Close Up, beginning, Friday April 4-19 with an opening reception on Saturday, April 5, 5-8 p.m.
A series of late-winter storms brought much-needed rain to the region last week, raising the total volume of stormwater captured by Los Angeles County to 11.9 billion gallons just weeks before the end of storm season on April 15.
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority released preliminary raw Unsheltered Count data for the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. Based on these early numbers, the Homeless Services Authority expects unsheltered homelessness within the Los Angeles Continuum of Care to decrease by 5-10%.
Mojean Aria, an emerging Australian actor, talked all things film with College of the Canyons students enrolled in the Media Entertainment Arts program during an open master class on Tuesday, March 18.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Gretchen Bergstrom as the new Director of Fiscal Services.
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced its annual auction, The Big Easy is set to take place on Saturday, May 31.
Old Town Newhall is the place to go if you’re looking for arts, entertainment, dining, shopping and events.
The Santa Clarita Public Library will host The Trail Tales New Book Launch Storytime Party, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 25 at Duane R. Harte Park, 26401 Riverrock Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
The Master's University's Jonathan Larson was already making golfing history with five wins in six tournament starts this season. But with an opening round score of nine-under 63 in the TMU Spring Invitational at Soule Park Golf Course in Ojai on Monday, March 17, he now holds the lowest 18-hole round in program history.
The Master's University baseball team lost the final game of the four-game series with Hope International 14-4 on Sunday, March 16, getting one win in the series.
The Master's University beach volleyball team traveled to Northridge Wednesday, March 19 for a tri-match involving NCAA Division I CSUN and Nebraska.
2012
- County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read
]
For the first time ever, the King of Retro Charles Phoenix will be presenting an original show in the Santa Clarita Valley at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 27.
