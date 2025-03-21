header image

March 21
1927 - Baker Ranch Rodeo owners announce they'll award $4,000 in cash prizes at first major event (2nd annual rodeo at future Saugus Speedway) [story]
March 25: City Council to Discuss Vista Canyon Water Testing
| Friday, Mar 21, 2025
city-hall-council-chambers-sign-1

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular, open-session, meeting on Tuesday, March 25 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355. Prior to the public meeting, the council will meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m. with legal counsel regarding existing litigation.

Among the items on the agenda, the council will consider awarding a three-year contract to Geosyntec Consultants, Inc. for water testing services at the Vista Canyon Water Factory.

To view all public meeting notice agendas visit Upcoming Meetings.

View both meeting agendas below:

 

Vista Canyon Bridge
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
March 21: Community Hike to Feature Mural Painting

March 21: Community Hike to Feature Mural Painting
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
The March city of Santa Clarita Community Hike will be held on Friday, March 21. Meet at 6 p.m. in Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350, near the exercise staircase.
FULL STORY...

March 25: Trail Tales, Wagging Tails, a Storytime Pet Adoption Event

March 25: Trail Tales, Wagging Tails, a Storytime Pet Adoption Event
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
Get ready for a paw-some morning filled with storytelling, adventure and adorable four-legged friends at the launch of the newest Trail Tales books. Families are invited to a heartwarming event on Tuesday, March 25, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Duane R. Harte Park
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (March 21)
LASD Operation Safe Streets Arrest 13 During A.V. Sweep
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Operation Safe Streets Bureau, Palmdale Station began investigating an Antelope Valley criminal street gang engaged in violent criminal activities throughout the Antelope Valley.
LASD Operation Safe Streets Arrest 13 During A.V. Sweep
April 16: Free Resume Refresh COC Employment Center
College of the Canyons will host a Resume Refresh in preparation for the SCV Job Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 16 at the COC Employment Center Building at the Valencia Campus.
April 16: Free Resume Refresh COC Employment Center
April 2: Black Business Council ‘Linking Leaders’ Event
The Black Business Council will host a "Linking Leaders" event to introduce the newly appointed Council Chair, Tamara Pickering, 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 2 at Venue Valencia, 28678 The Old Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
April 2: Black Business Council ‘Linking Leaders’ Event
April 11: ‘Easter Eggstravaganza’ Event at Venue Valencia
Venue Valencia in partnership with Harley Davidson of Santa Clarita, True Barre and D'Wilifri DanceArt Entertainment will present a "Easter Eggstravaganza" event, noon-6 p.m. Friday, April 11 at 28678 The Old Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
April 11: ‘Easter Eggstravaganza’ Event at Venue Valencia
March 22- April 26: The Canyon Theater Guild Presents ‘CATS’
The 1983 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, "CATS," opens Saturday, March 22, and will run through Saturday, April 26, at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall.
March 22- April 26: The Canyon Theater Guild Presents ‘CATS’
Parents Sue Six Flags Magic Mountain After Son’s Death
Anne and William Hawley, of Garden Grove, allege in a 2024 lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court that the X2 roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain caused the death of their son Christopher Hawley.
Parents Sue Six Flags Magic Mountain After Son’s Death
April 4-19: SCAA Presents ‘Western Close Up’ Art Show, Reception
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase the group art show, Western Close Up, beginning, Friday April 4-19 with an opening reception on Saturday, April 5, 5-8 p.m.
April 4-19: SCAA Presents ‘Western Close Up’ Art Show, Reception
Recent Storms Boost Stormwater Capture in Los Angeles County
A series of late-winter storms brought much-needed rain to the region last week, raising the total volume of stormwater captured by Los Angeles County to 11.9 billion gallons just weeks before the end of storm season on April 15.
Recent Storms Boost Stormwater Capture in Los Angeles County
Preliminary Homeless Count Shows Second Consecutive Decrease
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority released preliminary raw Unsheltered Count data for the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. Based on these early numbers, the Homeless Services Authority expects unsheltered homelessness within the Los Angeles Continuum of Care to decrease by 5-10%.
Preliminary Homeless Count Shows Second Consecutive Decrease
Actor Mojean Aria Leads Master Class for College of the Canyons Students
Mojean Aria, an emerging Australian actor, talked all things film with College of the Canyons students enrolled in the Media Entertainment Arts program during an open master class on Tuesday, March 18.
Actor Mojean Aria Leads Master Class for College of the Canyons Students
Hart District Names New Director of Fiscal Services
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Gretchen Bergstrom as the new Director of Fiscal Services.
Hart District Names New Director of Fiscal Services
May 31: Boys & Girls Club of SCV 53rd Annual Auction, ‘The Big Easy’
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced its annual auction, The Big Easy is set to take place on Saturday, May 31.
May 31: Boys & Girls Club of SCV 53rd Annual Auction, ‘The Big Easy’
Bill Miranda | Discover Old Town Newhall
Old Town Newhall is the place to go if you’re looking for arts, entertainment, dining, shopping and events.
Bill Miranda | Discover Old Town Newhall
Larson Breaks Record in Opening Round of Invite
The Master's University's Jonathan Larson was already making golfing history with five wins in six tournament starts this season. But with an opening round score of nine-under 63 in the TMU Spring Invitational at Soule Park Golf Course in Ojai on Monday, March 17, he now holds the lowest 18-hole round in program history.
Larson Breaks Record in Opening Round of Invite
Mustangs Drop Final Game of Hope Series
The Master's University baseball team lost the final game of the four-game series with Hope International 14-4 on Sunday, March 16, getting one win in the series.
Mustangs Drop Final Game of Hope Series
TMU Beach Volleyball Drops Two Against D1 Opponents
The Master's University beach volleyball team traveled to Northridge Wednesday, March 19 for a tri-match involving NCAA Division I CSUN and Nebraska.
TMU Beach Volleyball Drops Two Against D1 Opponents
Today in SCV History (March 20)
2012 - County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read]
Placerita Canyon
April 27: Charles Phoenix Presents Original Show at Newhall Family Theatre
For the first time ever, the King of Retro Charles Phoenix will be presenting an original show in the Santa Clarita Valley at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 27.
April 27: Charles Phoenix Presents Original Show at Newhall Family Theatre
