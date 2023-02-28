March 25: COC Women’s Conference Theme ‘Think Big, Speak Up!’

The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will return to the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on Saturday, March 25. Held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., this year’s in-person conference will feature an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions designed around the theme “Think Big, Speak Up!”

“This year’s conference is meant to inspire, inform, and provide support for the amazing women of our Santa Clarita Valley community,” said Rian Medlin, Assistant Superintendent and Vice President of Human Resources at the college. “We hope this year’s Women’s Conference provides attendees with inspiration to be bold and strive to make the changes they want to see in the world.”

The event will kick off with a welcome by Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook, followed by a leadership panel featuring Councilwoman Katrina Manning and Treasurer Marie Poindexter-Hornback from the city of Hawthorne.

When elected in 2022, Manning and Poindexter-Hornback, along with City Clerk Dayna Williams-Hunter, made Hawthorne history as the first three women of color to be elected during the same election cycle in the city’s 100-year history.

Luncheon keynote speeches will be delivered by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) and Hildy Aguinaldo, Senior Director and Assistant General Counsel at DaVita Inc. and Vice-President of the Board of Governors, California Community Colleges.

Attendees will also benefit from breakout sessions throughout the day covering a wide range of topics, such as returning to college, career changes, exploring passions and a health and wellness workshop.

Admission is $35, and $25 for students and college staff (identification required). Admission includes access to all events and activities, catered meals, as well as a raffle drawing ticket.

Breakfast and lunch will be served.

Conference sponsors include presenting sponsor Boston Scientific Neuromodulation Valencia, College of the Canyons Associated Student Government and KHTS.

For more information about the 2023 Women’s Conference and to register for the event please click here.

