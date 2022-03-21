March 25: Plein Air Painting at Vasquez Rocks

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host a Plein Air Painting event Friday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area in Agua Dulce.

The spectacular natural rock formations are named after named after Tiburcio Vasquez, an outlaw who was rumored to use the area as a hideout.

Vasquez Rocks has served as a backdrop for many films, commercials, music videos and television shows including “Blazing Saddles,” “Star Trek,” “The Flintstones” and “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.”

Artists can meet up in the parking lot of The Visitors Center at 8:45 a.m. Dress warmly and bring your own art supplies and refreshments.

To join the Santa Clarita Artists Association visit New Members.

To register to attend Plein Air events visit Artists Association Plein Air.

For more information about Plein Air events email Meressa922@gmail.com.

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area is located at 10700 Escondido Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91390

