March 25: Plein Air Painting at Vasquez Rocks

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host a Plein Air Painting event Friday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area in Agua Dulce.
The spectacular natural rock formations are named after named after Tiburcio Vasquez, an outlaw who was rumored to use the area as a hideout.
Vasquez Rocks has served as a backdrop for many films, commercials, music videos and television shows including “Blazing Saddles,” “Star Trek,” “The Flintstones” and “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.”
Artists can meet up in the parking lot of The Visitors Center at 8:45 a.m. Dress warmly and bring your own art supplies and refreshments.
To join the Santa Clarita Artists Association visit New Members.
The American Cancer Society's Discovery Shop will host a Community Cancer Awareness Day and Spring Boutique on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are invited to browse, shop and learn about upcoming American Cancer Society events, fundraisers and services.
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, in celebration of Women’s History Month, is recognizing SchlickArt Photography and Video, a woman-owned business, as the 21st Senate District Small Business of the Month, as well as several well-known female community leaders.
Lenton Company, which has purchased several hundred sunflower seed kits to distribute to Antelope and Santa Clarita valley neighbors, announced Monday a local initiative intended to bring awareness and to direct donations to the World Central Kitchen in their “Chefs for Ukraine” efforts to feed refugees of the war in Ukraine.
Celebrate is an event series that honors cultures, customs and culinary wonders from around the world. Every first Friday from April to September, immerse yourself in a cultural celebration at the Canyon Country Community Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
As part of the city of Santa Clarita's One Story One City program and this year's book selection, "The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Healthier and More Creative" by Florence Williams, we're inviting residents to put on your jeans and comfy shoes and come out to Newhall Park to beautify the natural spaces and enjoy the great outdoors.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 29 additional deaths, 565 new positive cases on Sunday and an additional 370 positive cases Monday, with 53 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services and its Economic and Workforce Development Branch announced the re-opening of its 19 L.A. County America’s Job Centers of California system, including the center in Santa Clarita.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation announced today that the Junior Lake Lifeguard Program will open online registrations for participants to try out for Summer 2022 sessions on Saturday, March 19.
The Santa Clarita City Council will discuss the purchase of two commuter buses, four transit buses and two dial-a-ride buses and a new traffic signal at Lyons Avenue and Walnut Street in addition to a host of other considerations at Tuesday's regular meeting to be held March 22 at 6 p.m. at City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The California Department of Transportation announces the scheduled overnight lane and full freeway closures of Interstate 5 southbound between Carmenita Road and Artesia Boulevard to prepare for final striping of new freeway lanes and electrical work for loop installation.
Former longtime College of the Canyons women's basketball assistant coach Harlan Perlman was inducted into the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, officially becoming the first assistant coach to be selected by the organization's Hall of Fame committee.
College of the Canyons freshman Andrew Henderson has been named to the 2021-22 California Community College Men's Basketball Coaches Associations All-State Team, capping a season in which he also took home all-conference honors.
Actor, voice artist, musician and California Institute of the Arts alum Emilio Delgado (Theater 1971), best known for his work on the beloved children’s television series "Sesame Street," died on March 10 in Manhattan, in New York City. He was 81.
