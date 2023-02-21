March 25: Santa Clarita Youth Arts Showcase

Get creative at the Seventh Annual Youth Art Month Celebration at the Youth Arts Showcase on Saturday, March 25 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.

The city of Santa Clarita Youth Arts Showcase celebrates the importance of visual and performing arts for children of all ages. Listen to music, watch dance and theater performances by local youth-based performing groups and view artwork submitted by young artists in the Youth Arts Gallery.

The event will include an arts contest, hands-on craft stations, performances on the outdoor stage, food trucks and more.

Public, private and homeschooled students, grades K-12, within the city of Santa Clarita are invited to submit their original creative work.

Entries from 13-18 year olds will also qualify for the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Young Artists & Authors Showcase.

Deadline to enter art contest is March 13.

Categories include:

Literary Art

Young authors may submit original written work in the following forms:

— Poetry

— Prose

— Stories

Written work must not exceed 1,000 words.

Visual Art

Young artists may submit original work in the following forms:

— Paintings and drawings

— Digital artwork

— Photography

Artwork must be 24×36 inches or smaller.

Awards: First, second and third 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes will beawarded for Best Overall in each grade

division and category. Up to 20 of the top entries from each grade division and category will be displayed at the Youth Arts Showcase and the Westfield Valencia Town Center.

To enter your art visit https://santaclaritaarts.com/files/2023/01/YAS23_Entry-Form_ENG_PRINT.pdf.

Visit SantaClaritaArts.com for more information.

